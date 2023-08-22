BI Developer

BI Developer

A great opportunity for an analytical thinker

A reputable Manufacturing Organization is seeking to employ a dynamic individual who is analytically inclined.

Minimum Requirements:

3-5 years IT experience

2 years enterprise BI experience

Data Analysis

Background in data warehouse design

Manufacturing industries

