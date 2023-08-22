BI/ETL Developer

Aug 22, 2023

This is a 12 month contracting role for our client based in Rosebank. This is a work from office not remote role. Offices is a 5 minute walk from Gautrain station.

Minimum requirements for this role:

  • 5 years experience in a BI/ETL Developer role
  • Qliksense experience essential
  • Must have experience working in the finance sector (banking, insurance etc)

Responsibilities:?

  • Develop automated and manual reports to facilitate data-driven decision-making.
  • Establish connections to external tools such as Amazon Redshift and Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Construct data flows and comprehensive Data Architecture documentation.
  • Create DAX measures and calculated columns for in-depth data analysis.
  • Demonstrate the application’s functionality in end-of-sprint demos to clients.
  • Design and model data tables and relations in Qliksense/PowerBi.
  • Adhere to Agile principles for project management.
  • Thoroughly test data and generate reports aligned with user stories and KPIs.
  • Manage Database Administration and execute ETL Development.
  • Design, develop, and maintain BI solutions.
  • Develop SSIS packages with robust error handling to meet business requirements.
  • Build Reports/Dashboards in Qliksense.
  • Automate Reports using Qliksense and integrate with various tools.
  • Assist in standardizing reporting and delivery metrics across teams.
  • Perform data validations, error checks, and recommend process enhancements.
  • Prepare comprehensive technical and functional documentation.

Skills:

  • Proficiency in BI Analysis and development with specialization in the Finance Sector.
  • Expertise in QlikSense and PowerBI.
  • Strong technical knowledge of BI tools including SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS.
  • Hands-on experience working with DAX.
  • Proven ability to drive projects to successful completion with a solid grasp of database administration.
  • Extensive experience in Relational databases, particularly SQL Server.
  • Proficiency in Transact-SQL for data management and programming.
  • Skillful in ETL development and frameworks.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft SSIS and SSMS.
  • Ability to create complex packages using transformations, Merge, and Conditional Split.

Desired Skills:

  • BI development
  • ETL
  • MS SQL
  • QlikSense
  • Data warehousing experience required
  • Building dashboards using QlikSense
  • TSQL
  • PowerBi (a plus)
  • ETL Development
  • SSAS
  • SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position