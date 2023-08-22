BI/ETL Developer

This is a 12 month contracting role for our client based in Rosebank. This is a work from office not remote role. Offices is a 5 minute walk from Gautrain station.

Minimum requirements for this role:

5 years experience in a BI/ETL Developer role

Qliksense experience essential

Must have experience working in the finance sector (banking, insurance etc)

Responsibilities:?

Develop automated and manual reports to facilitate data-driven decision-making.

Establish connections to external tools such as Amazon Redshift and Microsoft SQL Server.

Construct data flows and comprehensive Data Architecture documentation.

Create DAX measures and calculated columns for in-depth data analysis.

Demonstrate the application’s functionality in end-of-sprint demos to clients.

Design and model data tables and relations in Qliksense/PowerBi.

Adhere to Agile principles for project management.

Thoroughly test data and generate reports aligned with user stories and KPIs.

Manage Database Administration and execute ETL Development.

Design, develop, and maintain BI solutions.

Develop SSIS packages with robust error handling to meet business requirements.

Build Reports/Dashboards in Qliksense.

Automate Reports using Qliksense and integrate with various tools.

Assist in standardizing reporting and delivery metrics across teams.

Perform data validations, error checks, and recommend process enhancements.

Prepare comprehensive technical and functional documentation.

Skills:

Proficiency in BI Analysis and development with specialization in the Finance Sector.

Expertise in QlikSense and PowerBI.

Strong technical knowledge of BI tools including SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS.

Hands-on experience working with DAX.

Proven ability to drive projects to successful completion with a solid grasp of database administration.

Extensive experience in Relational databases, particularly SQL Server.

Proficiency in Transact-SQL for data management and programming.

Skillful in ETL development and frameworks.

Proficiency in Microsoft SSIS and SSMS.

Ability to create complex packages using transformations, Merge, and Conditional Split.

Desired Skills:

BI development

ETL

MS SQL

QlikSense

Data warehousing experience required

Building dashboards using QlikSense

TSQL

PowerBi (a plus)

ETL Development

SSAS

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position