BI/ETL Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

This is a 12 month contracting role for our client based in Rosebank. This is a work from office not remote role. Offices is a 5 minute walk from Gautrain station.
Minimum requirements for this role:
- 5 years experience in a BI/ETL Developer role
- Qliksense experience essential
- Must have experience working in the finance sector (banking, insurance etc)
Responsibilities:?
- Develop automated and manual reports to facilitate data-driven decision-making.
- Establish connections to external tools such as Amazon Redshift and Microsoft SQL Server.
- Construct data flows and comprehensive Data Architecture documentation.
- Create DAX measures and calculated columns for in-depth data analysis.
- Demonstrate the application’s functionality in end-of-sprint demos to clients.
- Design and model data tables and relations in Qliksense/PowerBi.
- Adhere to Agile principles for project management.
- Thoroughly test data and generate reports aligned with user stories and KPIs.
- Manage Database Administration and execute ETL Development.
- Design, develop, and maintain BI solutions.
- Develop SSIS packages with robust error handling to meet business requirements.
- Build Reports/Dashboards in Qliksense.
- Automate Reports using Qliksense and integrate with various tools.
- Assist in standardizing reporting and delivery metrics across teams.
- Perform data validations, error checks, and recommend process enhancements.
- Prepare comprehensive technical and functional documentation.
Skills:
- Proficiency in BI Analysis and development with specialization in the Finance Sector.
- Expertise in QlikSense and PowerBI.
- Strong technical knowledge of BI tools including SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS.
- Hands-on experience working with DAX.
- Proven ability to drive projects to successful completion with a solid grasp of database administration.
- Extensive experience in Relational databases, particularly SQL Server.
- Proficiency in Transact-SQL for data management and programming.
- Skillful in ETL development and frameworks.
- Proficiency in Microsoft SSIS and SSMS.
- Ability to create complex packages using transformations, Merge, and Conditional Split.
Desired Skills:
- BI development
- ETL
- MS SQL
- QlikSense
- Data warehousing experience required
- Building dashboards using QlikSense
- TSQL
- PowerBi (a plus)
- ETL Development
- SSAS
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric