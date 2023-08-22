BI Tester – Western Cape

BI Tester

Be part of a Winning Team

R350 – R400 per hour

6 month contract with the option to renew, based on performance.

Bachelor of Computer Science degree or equivalent.

5+ years of solid BI testing experience

Minimum Requirements:

Experience working with JIRA , Confluence and other collaborative tools advantageous

Very Strong in SQL scripting, data issues root cause analysis skills and Data Warehousing concepts

Proven testing experience with Business Intelligence (BI) reports like Microsoft Power BI or Tableau

Strong Data warehouse end to end and data completeness testing experience.

Experience in complex ETL mappings, mapplets and complex transformations testing.

Exposure to end-to-end data validation for ETL and BI systems

Exposure to DB tools like Toad/PL SQL developer/SQL Plus/SQL server management studio

Experience in Business Intelligence testing in various reports

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

JIRA

SQL scripting

BI or Tableau

Learn more/Apply for this position