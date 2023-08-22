Business Analyst Consultant – Gauteng Rosebank

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst (Lead/Senior) for a 6 month contract . Based in Rosebank offices (work from office) 5 minutes walk from Gautrain station.

Minimum requirements for this role:

5 years experience in a Business Analyst role

Must have mentored/coached/ managed junior BA’s

Must have worked in the financial sector e.g. banking, insurance etc.

Responsibilities:?

Translate business/user requirements/processes into a comprehensive system design.

Expertise in crafting all elements of business analyst documentation, encompassing As-Is/To-Be process flows, requirement specifications, business rules, functional requirements, use cases, and wireframes.

Design, document, and assess interfaces with interconnected systems.

Lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with testing teams.

Validate functional solutions by translating Business Requirements Documents (BRDs) into well-defined Functional Requirements Specifications (FRDs).

Develop detailed process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to guide developers and the project team.

Must have been in a senior business analyst role either lead a team of junior BA’s or mentored/coached junior BA’s

Conduct thorough peer reviews of business requirements, ensuring accurate interpretation.

Collaborate in transforming customer requirements into practical options and communicating them effectively to business stakeholders.

Vigilantly monitor and track requirement statuses throughout the project lifecycle, making adjustments as necessary.

Skills:

Strong proficiency in Business Analysis with focus on the Finance Sector.

Aptitude in Data Analysis.

Competency in Process Mapping and Analysis.

Proficient in Business process modeling (BPMN).

Effective Stakeholder Engagement abilities.

Capability in conducting Cost Benefit Analysis

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Writing

Process Modelling

User Acceptance Testing

Requirement Gathering

Business Process Mapping

As-is process

Functional Specifications

To-be process

Functional Requirements

Requirements elicitation

Business Process Analysis

Workflow Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position