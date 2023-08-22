Business Analyst Consultant

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst (Lead/Senior) for a 6 month contract . Based in Rosebank offices (work from office) 5 minutes walk from Gautrain station.
Minimum requirements for this role:
- 5 years experience in a Business Analyst role
- Must have mentored/coached/ managed junior BA’s
- Must have worked in the financial sector e.g. banking, insurance etc.
Responsibilities:?
- Translate business/user requirements/processes into a comprehensive system design.
- Expertise in crafting all elements of business analyst documentation, encompassing As-Is/To-Be process flows, requirement specifications, business rules, functional requirements, use cases, and wireframes.
- Design, document, and assess interfaces with interconnected systems.
- Lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with testing teams.
- Validate functional solutions by translating Business Requirements Documents (BRDs) into well-defined Functional Requirements Specifications (FRDs).
- Develop detailed process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to guide developers and the project team.
- Conduct thorough peer reviews of business requirements, ensuring accurate interpretation.
- Collaborate in transforming customer requirements into practical options and communicating them effectively to business stakeholders.
- Vigilantly monitor and track requirement statuses throughout the project lifecycle, making adjustments as necessary.
Skills:
- Strong proficiency in Business Analysis with focus on the Finance Sector.
- Aptitude in Data Analysis.
- Competency in Process Mapping and Analysis.
- Proficient in Business process modeling (BPMN).
- Effective Stakeholder Engagement abilities.
- Capability in conducting Cost Benefit Analysis
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Business Writing
- Process Modelling
- User Acceptance Testing
- Requirement Gathering
- Business Process Mapping
- As-is process
- Functional Specifications
- To-be process
- Functional Requirements
- Requirements elicitation
- Business Process Analysis
- Workflow Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric