Business Analyst Consultant

Aug 22, 2023

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst (Lead/Senior) for a 6 month contract . Based in Rosebank offices (work from office) 5 minutes walk from Gautrain station.

Minimum requirements for this role:

  • 5 years experience in a Business Analyst role
  • Must have mentored/coached/ managed junior BA’s
  • Must have worked in the financial sector e.g. banking, insurance etc.

Responsibilities:?

  • Translate business/user requirements/processes into a comprehensive system design.
  • Expertise in crafting all elements of business analyst documentation, encompassing As-Is/To-Be process flows, requirement specifications, business rules, functional requirements, use cases, and wireframes.
  • Design, document, and assess interfaces with interconnected systems.
  • Lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with testing teams.
  • Validate functional solutions by translating Business Requirements Documents (BRDs) into well-defined Functional Requirements Specifications (FRDs).
  • Develop detailed process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to guide developers and the project team.
  • Must have been in a senior business analyst role either lead a team of junior BA’s or mentored/coached junior BA’s
  • Conduct thorough peer reviews of business requirements, ensuring accurate interpretation.
  • Collaborate in transforming customer requirements into practical options and communicating them effectively to business stakeholders.
  • Vigilantly monitor and track requirement statuses throughout the project lifecycle, making adjustments as necessary.

Skills:

  • Strong proficiency in Business Analysis with focus on the Finance Sector.
  • Aptitude in Data Analysis.
  • Competency in Process Mapping and Analysis.
  • Proficient in Business process modeling (BPMN).
  • Effective Stakeholder Engagement abilities.
  • Capability in conducting Cost Benefit Analysis

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Business Writing
  • Process Modelling
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Business Process Mapping
  • As-is process
  • Functional Specifications
  • To-be process
  • Functional Requirements
  • Requirements elicitation
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Workflow Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

