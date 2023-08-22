Business Analyst – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A renowned company located in Johannesburg and leading in the field of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) has a compelling opportunity for an RPA Business Analyst. In close collaboration with the Robotics Process Automation (RPA) technology team and crucial stakeholders, this role is tasked with recognizing, evaluating, and devising automated solutions for business operations. The primary responsibilities involve scrutinizing and outlining intricate business procedures, encompassing both current states (AS IS) and desired outcomes (TO BE) for specific processes. To excel in this position, candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, IT, Data Sciences, Business Administration, or related disciplines. (All applicants will need to submit copies of Matric and Degree Certificates that include the results).

DUTIES:

Partner with the Business Process Owner(s) and Process execution team members to develop a deep end-to-end understanding of processes targeted for automation and outline the impacted processes and business requirements.

Engage with cross-functional teams to develop business requirements documentation of the process to be automated in a manner that is understood by the business users and can be shared with RPA solution design and development teams.

Work with RPA & Technical Team members to facilitate the planning and execution of RPA and other Automation projects.

Work with Businesses to perform value analysis (ROI) for the processes.

Coordinate with the business and the RPA team to identify and provide support for solution designs for production issues and enhancements.

Identify scope, benefits, constraints, and risks for RPA automation initiatives, capture and document current state manual processes.

Identify and document best practices for ongoing RPA adoption.

Facilitate sessions with stakeholders to drive out requirements.

Consider change management implications for the implementation of new RPA processes.

Deliver key business analysis artifacts, using best practices and tools, for the design, solution, and execution of medium and large projects.

Document and diagram the existing environment and dataflows.

Gather non-functional requirements such as security, capacity, performance, and availability.

Act as a liaison between business and technical resources.

Recommend ‘to-be’ process map designs using Cross-functional flowcharts.

Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements.

Conduct Process diagnostics & opportunity identification.

Define requirements, creating user stories (if Agile) or BRD or Disaggregation sheets (for RPA).

Help design, document, and maintain system processes.

Creating Business Case and ROI which can be submitted for review and approvals.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential Knowledge and Skills:

Strong effective working relationships with team members, stakeholders, and management. Demonstrate strong collaboration across all levels of the organization.

Ability to work independently, with limited supervision, whilst participating fully as a member of the RPA team.

Effective Persuasive Communication, including the ability to influence SMEs and business stakeholders toward change, automation, and continuous improvement.

Knowledge of RPA technologies and spectrum of best practices with process automation and operational excellence.

Understand the needs of and support a company with global operations.

Ability to translate requirements into processes and controls.

Experience of working on major projects.

Experience/knowledge of a range of technology platforms and solutions.

Work with individuals to understand and build detailed process maps and business requirements documents.

Ability to rapidly grasp processes and identify potential RPA solutions.

Integrate leading practices on process discovery & mapping into the day-to-day delivery of business requirements documents.

Willingness to learn and become an expert in RPA and other Intelligent Automation solutions.

Experience supporting business process documentation with business owners and SMEs across multiple geographically dispersed teams.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/IT/Data Sciences/Business Administration or related fields.

Desirable Knowledge and Skills:

Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions.

Experience writing simple SQL queries for data analysis.

Experience in User Acceptance Testing, bringing business users into the test phase.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills, coupled with a logical, disciplined, and structured approach to documentation and procedures.

Flexible and dynamic personality.

Excellent spoken and written communication. Assertive and confident in raising action points with senior individuals.

A team player that is willing to learn and adapt in a high pace delivery environment.

