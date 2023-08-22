Business Intelligence Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose:

To drive improvements in business by providing insights and analysis.

To identify and translate market opportunities into actionable. recommendations to achieve individual, team and company revenue profit target.

To figure out market and business trends for the business to increase efficiency and to empower system’s users.

To support the Sales and Marketing departments in finding new ways to attract new customers, maximize the value of existing customers and retain the most profitable ones.

Key Results Area:

Data Collection, Reporting & Sales Statistics

Data analytics: Microsoft query and look for trends.

Sell In and Sell Out budget’s preparations and tracking.

Value Market share (Data Orbis analysis), store visit reports and required operational & strategic information.

Improve BI processes and efficiency. Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.

Developing and maintaining productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration.

Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.

Job Specific Requirements:

Ensure the accuracy of data within the business and ensure consistent use of data.

Create actionable business insights to answer business questions, drive business decisions, and develop recommendations to improve operations.

Sell In and Sell Out budget’s preparations.

Updating new malls & doors including budgets during the year. Amend templates accordingly.

Reporting internally and externally Sell in & sell out, weekly, month to date & Calendar and Fiscal YTD. internal brands

Sell Out reports for Area Managers across internal brand and generate information for all supplier’s international visits.

Analyse derived information to create value add understanding of insights and opportunities presented by the data set.

Retailers’ website market share update on all suppliers and to be monitored in four areas. Prestige, Masstige, Mass and Online e.g. Clicks

Internally market shared based on Retailers’ (Clicks portal) and internal estimates.

Identify opportunities through which Analytics can assist in addressing these challenges, present these to relevant stakeholders and implement.

Commission accruals for Retail Partners and salaries claim for all counter doors.

Providing Payroll with all BC expenses split to be allocated in the general ledger.

Prepare combined reports for the Group, Sales by division and Sell-In & Sell-Out Reports per retailer.

Conduct integrity checks on all extracted data to ensure correct data is incorporated into reports.

Educate users where required on the design or how to utilise the existing data and associated reporting platforms such as PowerBI, Syspro Analytics, Reporting Services, and advanced pivot tables.

Drive a business intelligence roadmap; prioritize analysis requests to balance the tactical and strategic information needs of the business.

Lead the definition and governance of key business metrics, drive the vision and scoping of automated dashboards and self-service analytic capabilities.

Preparing reports for the CEO and the Chairman when meeting with retailers including the Canne’s reports (Adhoc)

Leading the CRM project from the Business Intelligence side, pulling insights and report to the business

Mentoring, Training and Development program for staff.

QUALIFICATIONS

At least a bachelor’s degree in business or related Diploma or Degree

At least 5 years’ experience at a mid-management level

Expertise with creating OLAP (Cube, slice, dice and drilling).

Expertise with ETL

Excellent PC Literacy (Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel at an Advanced Level)

Have communication, problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Attention to Detail

Report Writing & mining data through Microsoft query.

Deadline driven.

Ability to train others.

Syspro, SQL, Syspro Analytics and Power BI & Python an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Analytics

Data Analysis

Report Writing

Writing Reports

Crystal Reports

SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

