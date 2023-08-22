Data Analyst (Wits VIDA)

Main purpose of the job:

Minimally Invasive Tissue Sampling (MITS)forms the third dimension of the CHAMPS project in Soweto

The main purpose of a data analyst within a MITS study is to oversee the collection, processing, analysis, and interpretation of large amounts of data generated from the study

The goal is to support the research team in making informed decisions and advancing scientific understanding of the MITS project

Location:

VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto – Johannesburg, Gauteng

Key performance areas:

Technical Data Management and Analytics

Develop and maintain data management plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for data management activities

Automate weekly reports by identifying data inconsistencies, tabulating data, and using graphics to present the data

Acquire data from primary or secondary sources and maintain databases/data systems

Identify and implement databases, data collection systems, and other strategies to optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Filter and clean data by reviewing reports and performance indicators and fixing code problems

Work with the project team to prioritize study and organizational data needs

Act as a line manager for staff in the data team, providing guidance and support as needed

Designing data collection protocols and procedures to ensure data quality

Cleaning and transforming raw data into usable formats

Conducting statistical analysis to test hypotheses and identify patterns and trends in the data

Visualizing data to make it easier to understand and interpret

Communicating results to the research team and stakeholders

Assisting in the preparation of research reports and publications

Staying up to date with the latest data analysis techniques and tools

Develop and run scripts to validate the accuracy and consistency of data uploaded to the database

Ensure that data is uploaded to the CHAMPS portal in a timely and accurate manner

Perform regular data quality checks and audits to ensure that data is entered accurately and consistently

Develop and maintain data dictionaries to provide definitions for all variables and data elements used in the study

Provide technical support to study coordinators and other study staff to resolve any data-related issues

Develop and maintain data backup and recovery procedures to ensure the integrity and availability of study data

Assist with the preparation of study reports and presentations for sponsors and other stakeholders

Conduct data analysis and generate study statistics as needed

Work with the project team to ensure that all study data is securely stored and protected in accordance with regulatory requirements

Regularly present updates on study statistics to meetings and provide reports to stakeholders as needed

Staff Management and Capacity Development

Contribute towards the development of team/company knowledge

Foster an environment that promotes talent recognition, development as well as agency and individual leadership; promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Customer Service

Communicate with donor representatives around compliance issues as and when required

Ensure all customer interaction (Both internal and external customers) is of the highest professional level, e.g., respond to emails/queries within two days

Build and maintain authentic relationships with all stakeholders ensuring that all interactions are professional

Effectively manage work processes to maintain high levels of productivity

Effective Self-Management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for responsibility areas, demonstrate effective self-management, and demonstrate team and individual leadership and collaboration to support everyone’s combined and individual objectives

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Take ownership of driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting, and workshops

Manage internal and external stakeholder expectations and communicate appropriately with initiatives and solutions

Support and drive the business’s core values, maintain a positive attitude, and respond openly to feedback

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s level qualification in Computer Science/Statics/Biostatics/Epidemiology/Demography and/or Data analytics or other highly quantitative and computational discipline

A Master’s qualification will be advantageous

Required minimum work experience:

2 Years’ experience in data management and analysis working in a research environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Working knowledge of SQL (i.e., ability to write queries that involve joining tables, aggregating functions, updating, and inserting into existing tables)

Demonstrated knowledge and track record of statistics, and proficiency using a statistical software package such as Python, STATA, or R for import, export, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and support scientific investigations across disciplines

Ability to set priorities and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 31 August 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.

