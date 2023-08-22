Enterprise Architect – C3 Programme – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The C3 programme aims to establish a new fit-for-purpose Cash Centre in Cape Town, to replace the existing facility, and to service the demand for cash from the Cash Industry for the next 30 – 40 years. The new cash centre is expected to be operational by 2028.C3 is a large-scale programme with many moving parts spanning across the following four Organisation departments: Corporate Services Department (CSD), Group Security Management Department (GSMD), Currency Management Department (CMD) and Business Solutions & Technology Department (BSTD). Several CSD, GSMD, CMD and BSTD initiatives are in-flight and need to be aligned to ensure a coherent operational solution can be provided for the new cash [URL Removed] have an immediate requirement for one (1) Enterprise Architect on a contract basis to define the Enterprise Architecture for the C3 Programme.

The Enterprise Architect plays a pivotal role in providing:

a blueprint covering the C3 Programme’s scope spanning the various domain architectures (Business-; Information-; Data-; Application-; Technology-; Security-; and Integration Architectures);

guidance and direction to the various solution architectures to be delivered; and a roadmap for the C3 Programme.

Objective of this Scope of WorkAn end-to-end perspective across CSD, GSMD, CMD and BSTD, considering how C3 and other relevant initiatives integrate and come together, is required. The services of an Enterprise Architect are required to oversee and facilitate the delivery, modelling, alignment, quality assurance and sign-offs of all appropriate enterprise architecture deliverables as well as a roadmap for the C3 programme. A coherent and holistic Enterprise Architecture approach needsto be followed to ensure an end-to-end perspective is taken across CSD, CMD, GSMD and [URL Removed] Enterprise Architect will be accountable to deliver EA to support cross-functional, multiphase, and multi-project change initiatives for the C3 programme – EA to support Portfolio. An architecture for this purpose will typically span a single portfolio. In this context, architecture is used to identify projects, and set their terms of reference, align their approaches, identifysynergies, and govern the execution of projects. Other parties responsible for contributing to architecture deliverables will include domain architects and solution [URL Removed] Enterprise Architect will work under the guidance and direction of the Enterprise Architecture division and the leadership of the Lead Enterprise Architect, in collaboration with the other architects assigned to the programme as well as within the EA division, and work closely with the Programme Manager, Project Managers, the Business Analysts, and the Business End Users to deliver the Enterprise Architecture for the C3 [URL Removed] this context, the Enterprise Architect will deliver the necessary artefacts for the C3 Programme according to the Organisation Enterprise Architecture approach and standards, which is based on the TOGAF. The artefacts will also be modelled in the SARB Repository according to the EA metamodel, following the ArchiMate modelling notation

About The Employer:

– Define the Architecture Visiono Confirm/formalise context (Goals, objectives, current and related initiatives), evaluate capabilities, Stakeholder and concern identification / confirmation, review existing roadmap and plans, reaffirm planning horizono Perform assessment and analysis: Assess current and target operational levels for process, business terms, information systems (application, data, technology, etc.), and capabilities, current and target levels for business and extended context, specific to the C3 initiative, gap analysis, risk analysis;o Define approach to target state: Identify options to close gaps, define specification and work packages for each gapo Finalise Architecture Vision/target state: Including value proposition, motivation model and measures of success

– Deliver the Architecture Definitiono Balance Opportunity and Viability: Elaborate specifications to estimate effort size, Identify reference architectures and best practice patterns, Identify candidate building blockso For each project in the portfolio: Identify solution providers, Readiness assessment, Gather estimates, Assess viability and fitness of solution options;o Initial/draft Implementation and Migration Plano Draft governance plan

– Define the Architecture Roadmapo Assess the roadmap components and work packages in the context of the capability, value, and risk assessmento Group Work Packages to Themes

– Describe Candidate Transition Architecture and Resolve Impacts Across the Architecture (potentially trade-off analysis)o Finalise roadmapo Finalise governance model and plano Complete architecture definition and specification

– Integrate execution plans and direct deliveryo Finalize effort and resource estimateso Align Architecture roadmap with Programme plans and assist in coordinating adjustments to inflight project scope, plans and resources as [URL Removed] the above shall be modelled using the ArchiMate modelling notation, according to the organisation Metamodel using the SARB Repository (i.e., BOC-Group’s ADOIT), following the EnterpriseArchitecture practice [URL Removed] the Enterprise Architect is expected to align to the orgainsation EA principles, standards, patterns, methods and frameworks that support the strategic goals of the department, to ensure business and IT alignment.

– Minimum Qualification Required:

– A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent industry certification appropriate to the role,

– A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in an Enterprise Architecture and Business Architecture environment.

– The following experience is required for this role:

– Additional requirements include:

– industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;o quality assurance knowledge and skill,

– continuous improvement knowledge and skill,

– continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill,

– interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications on the architecture landscape,

– contract and associated service management knowledge and skills,

– asset and inventory management and skills,

– enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills, and capacity and performance management and skills.

– Skills:

– TOGAF Framework, including the TOGAF Guides on Business Capabilities, Value Streams, Organisation and Information Mapping

– Enterprise Architecture deliverables – EA to support Portfolio

– ArchiMate modelling

– Performance Metrics

– Tools:

– Enterprise Architecture tools – BOC-Group’s ADOIT

– MS Office Tools

– Competencies:

– Analysis and problem solving

– Effective communication

– Planning and organising

– Service and stakeholder focus

– Facilitation

– Conceptual thinking

– Drive for results

– Attention to detail

