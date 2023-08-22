Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 22, 2023

Minimum Qualification Required:
– A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management ORequivalent industry certification appropriate to the role,
– A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in an Enterprise Architecture and BusinessArchitecture environment.

Skills:
– TOGAF Framework, including the TOGAF Guides on Business Capabilities, Value Streams,Organisation and Information Mapping
– Enterprise Architecture deliverables – EA to support Portfolio
– ArchiMate modelling
– Performance MetricsTools:
– Enterprise Architecture tools – BOC-Group’s ADOIT
– MS Office Tools

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architect

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position