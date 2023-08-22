Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum Qualification Required:

– A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management ORequivalent industry certification appropriate to the role,

– A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in an Enterprise Architecture and BusinessArchitecture environment.

Skills:

– TOGAF Framework, including the TOGAF Guides on Business Capabilities, Value Streams,Organisation and Information Mapping

– Enterprise Architecture deliverables – EA to support Portfolio

– ArchiMate modelling

– Performance MetricsTools:

– Enterprise Architecture tools – BOC-Group’s ADOIT

– MS Office Tools

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architect

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

