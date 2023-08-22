Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum Qualification Required:
– A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management ORequivalent industry certification appropriate to the role,
– A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in an Enterprise Architecture and BusinessArchitecture environment.
Skills:
– TOGAF Framework, including the TOGAF Guides on Business Capabilities, Value Streams,Organisation and Information Mapping
– Enterprise Architecture deliverables – EA to support Portfolio
– ArchiMate modelling
– Performance MetricsTools:
– Enterprise Architecture tools – BOC-Group’s ADOIT
– MS Office Tools
Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architect
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree