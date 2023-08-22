ETL Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Experience Required
- 6 + years’ experience
Training
- Tertiary Qualification o ISTQB/ISEB Foundation
- Functional Testing Experience
- UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA)
- API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured)
- Intermediate SQL
Advantageous
- Mathematical Models Testing
- Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)
- ETL Testing o PowerBI Testing
Scope of Work:
- To support and enable quality solutions by ensuring that testing is effectively planned, monitored, and executed, and that core activities required by the testing framework are completed. As part of the Services, the Consultant shall be responsible for the following, including Macro Environment
- Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required quality/test analysis work
- Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business
- Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements across the function
- Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned. Business alignment o Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery.
- Planning
- Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/ programme. This includes pro-active engagement with relevant teams to ensure that solution delivery meets business needs 13 Quality management
- Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area.
- Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business. Test o Draft and maintain relevant test plans
- Monitor progress against plans and effect mitigation actions
- Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions
- Ensure compliance to governance processes
- Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability
- Develop exit and entry criteria based on the consolidation of all test requirements
- Draft and maintain user acceptance testing (UAT) and training plans.
Desired Skills:
- ETL Testing
- UI Automation Testing
- User Interface
- Power BI Testing
- API Automation
- Karate DSL
- REST
- Cucumber
- Selenium
- Java
- SQL
- Mathematical
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma