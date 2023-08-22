Google opens AI accelerator for African startups

Google has unveiled the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First, an initiative aimed at supporting African startups looking to use artificial intelligence (AI) to solve local challenges.

The programme recognises the transformative role that AI is playing across the world, innovating industries and reimagining the realms of possibilities. It also highlights the significant contributions of African startups in addressing some of the region’s most pressing challenges through the use of AI.

The AI First programme is aimed at supporting startups keen on delving into AI’s possibilities. It draws learnings from past initiatives such as the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders, with the primary aspiration to support and highlight African-driven solutions.

Applications for the 10-week equity-free accelerator are now open, inviting startups up to series A stage based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions with AI and machine learning. Participants will benefit from access to Google’s AI expertise, technical resources including up to $350 000 Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and networking opportunities.

Startups are invited to apply by 6 September 2023. Details and and applications can be found here.