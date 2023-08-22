Integration Developer – Remote Remote

Integration Developer

A great opportunity for a dynamic individual looking to make a footprint

A reputable Manufacturing Organization is seeking to employ a dynamic individual who is analytically inclined.

Minimum Requirements:

3-5 years IT experience

2 years retail systems and enterprise application integration experience

Proficient in writing API

Data transformation

Manufacturing

Desired Skills:

