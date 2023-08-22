Intermediate DevOps Engineer – Remote Remote

Dev Ops Engineer

R850 000 to R900 000

We are looking for a dynamic Devops Engineer

Minimum Requirements:



3+ years of experience as a DevOps Engineer, with a focus on automation using Ansible and Terraform.

Strong programming skills in C# (.Net core) and Python, experience with React is preferable.

3+ years of experience with SQL (MSSQL).

Experience working in a Windows and Linux environment, with expertise in Docker containers and container orchestration.

Knowledge of cloud infrastructure, most notably AWS, and experience with cloud-based services and tools.

Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and effectively manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Excellent problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills.

