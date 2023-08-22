IT Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Sandown

Aug 22, 2023

Our client is looking for a IT Cloud Specialist to join their team in Sandton.

Duties:

  • Act as the owner and technical expert for creating and maintaining the Cloud computing system and the resolution of technical issues
  • Design and implement logging, application monitoring, and capacity performance planning of cloud solutions, enhancing the current cloud hosting service request and incident management solution
  • Design system installations and develop and administer configuration management solutions for the cloud computing system
  • Evaluate and monitor system performance and ensure compliance with security standards, including centralized logging, threat analysis and remediation
  • Produce and deliver support and advice, documentation and training around security patching and ‘hardening’ of Cloud installations, undertaking security analysis and hardening to any systems administration
  • Diagnose Cloud operating system faults, troubleshoot and provide working solutions
  • Manage enterprise cloud platform and perform migration from System Center to VMware cloud environments
  • Conduct the migration and operationalisation of workloads to new cloud solutions
  • Collaborate with architects, engineering, client managers, project managers, applications and infrastructure teams to plan and coordinate changes
  • Work with other IT and application teams to implement automation of their processes and improved monitoring of their systems
  • Implementation and/or working in Cloud Brokarage environments
  • Analyzes and resolves problems associated with the operating system’s servers, hardware, applications, and software
  • Design and develop infrastructure monitoring and reporting tools
  • Develop test automation frameworks in collaboration with rest of the team
  • Define, document and enforce system standards
  • Provide systems administration and software support for Cloud based systems
  • Develop support processes and provide advice and support on back up, data storage, data recovery and meeting regulations on data management using Cloud

Requirements

Qualifications

  • BTech or Equivalent
  • Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) an advantage
  • Certification in CompTIA Cloud

Experience

  • Minimum of 8 years relevant IT industry experience in Cloud administration
  • Demonstratable experience with Cloud servers in virtualized environments
  • Demonstratable experience installing, configuring, and maintaining services such as Bind, Apache, MySQL, nginx, etc.
  • Demonstratable experience of Server hardware
  • Demonstrable experience in the fundamentals of Cloud scripting languages

Desired Skills:

  • IT Cloud
  • MySQL

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Sandton

