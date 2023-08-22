Our client is looking for a IT Cloud Specialist to join their team in Sandton.
Duties:
- Act as the owner and technical expert for creating and maintaining the Cloud computing system and the resolution of technical issues
- Design and implement logging, application monitoring, and capacity performance planning of cloud solutions, enhancing the current cloud hosting service request and incident management solution
- Design system installations and develop and administer configuration management solutions for the cloud computing system
- Evaluate and monitor system performance and ensure compliance with security standards, including centralized logging, threat analysis and remediation
- Produce and deliver support and advice, documentation and training around security patching and ‘hardening’ of Cloud installations, undertaking security analysis and hardening to any systems administration
- Diagnose Cloud operating system faults, troubleshoot and provide working solutions
- Manage enterprise cloud platform and perform migration from System Center to VMware cloud environments
- Conduct the migration and operationalisation of workloads to new cloud solutions
- Collaborate with architects, engineering, client managers, project managers, applications and infrastructure teams to plan and coordinate changes
- Work with other IT and application teams to implement automation of their processes and improved monitoring of their systems
- Implementation and/or working in Cloud Brokarage environments
- Analyzes and resolves problems associated with the operating system’s servers, hardware, applications, and software
- Design and develop infrastructure monitoring and reporting tools
- Develop test automation frameworks in collaboration with rest of the team
- Define, document and enforce system standards
- Provide systems administration and software support for Cloud based systems
- Develop support processes and provide advice and support on back up, data storage, data recovery and meeting regulations on data management using Cloud
Requirements
Qualifications
- BTech or Equivalent
- Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) an advantage
- Certification in CompTIA Cloud
Experience
- Minimum of 8 years relevant IT industry experience in Cloud administration
- Demonstratable experience with Cloud servers in virtualized environments
- Demonstratable experience installing, configuring, and maintaining services such as Bind, Apache, MySQL, nginx, etc.
- Demonstratable experience of Server hardware
- Demonstrable experience in the fundamentals of Cloud scripting languages
Desired Skills:
- IT Cloud
- MySQL
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Sandton