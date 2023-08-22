IT Cloud Specialist

Our client is looking for a IT Cloud Specialist to join their team in Sandton.

Duties:

Act as the owner and technical expert for creating and maintaining the Cloud computing system and the resolution of technical issues

Design and implement logging, application monitoring, and capacity performance planning of cloud solutions, enhancing the current cloud hosting service request and incident management solution

Design system installations and develop and administer configuration management solutions for the cloud computing system

Evaluate and monitor system performance and ensure compliance with security standards, including centralized logging, threat analysis and remediation

Produce and deliver support and advice, documentation and training around security patching and ‘hardening’ of Cloud installations, undertaking security analysis and hardening to any systems administration

Diagnose Cloud operating system faults, troubleshoot and provide working solutions

Manage enterprise cloud platform and perform migration from System Center to VMware cloud environments

Conduct the migration and operationalisation of workloads to new cloud solutions

Collaborate with architects, engineering, client managers, project managers, applications and infrastructure teams to plan and coordinate changes

Work with other IT and application teams to implement automation of their processes and improved monitoring of their systems

Implementation and/or working in Cloud Brokarage environments

Analyzes and resolves problems associated with the operating system’s servers, hardware, applications, and software

Design and develop infrastructure monitoring and reporting tools

Develop test automation frameworks in collaboration with rest of the team

Define, document and enforce system standards

Provide systems administration and software support for Cloud based systems

Develop support processes and provide advice and support on back up, data storage, data recovery and meeting regulations on data management using Cloud

Requirements

Qualifications

BTech or Equivalent

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) an advantage

Certification in CompTIA Cloud

Experience

Minimum of 8 years relevant IT industry experience in Cloud administration

Demonstratable experience with Cloud servers in virtualized environments

Demonstratable experience installing, configuring, and maintaining services such as Bind, Apache, MySQL, nginx, etc.

Demonstratable experience of Server hardware

Demonstrable experience in the fundamentals of Cloud scripting languages

