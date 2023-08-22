IT Technician at Frey’s Food Brands – KwaZulu-Natal Cato Ridge

As the primary point of contact for IT support to ensure the smooth running of computer systems through the diagnosis, repair, and maintenance of hardware and software components.

Primary Responsibilities

Allow user to work efficiently and effectively.

Ensure user tickets are resolved timeously and correctly.

Tickets are updated and closed with the relevant detail added.

Provide supportive and instructive support.

Installing, and then performing tests on, new hardware and software.

Report to management any issues that arise that are either beyond the scope of the individual or that have not yet been made known to management.

Run with any projects that are assigned to the individual or to the team.

Desired Skills:

Senior certificate at NQF level 4

A+ and N+ essential

2 years experience in a similar role

Basic understanding of concepts like DNS DHCP WDS Wireless

Knowledge of MS systems

Windows 10

Office 2013 and 2016

Sharepoint

Teams

Office 365 suite

Basic networking skills

Troubleshooting and making up cables

Analytical and problem solving skills

Able to work under pressure

Attention to detail

Teamworking skills

Organised with strong time management skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Desire to learn and develop

Ability to mentor and coach others

Self starter who is able to self manage

High integrity

About The Employer:

A leading pork production company. Frey’s Food Brands is committed to providing superior quality meat prepared in a classic German tradition. We are passionate about our business and the team of remarkable people who work here at Frey’s.

Developing creative and innovative teams, achieved through diversity and inclusion, is a top priority for us, preference shall therefore be given to suitably qualified applicants from designated groups in line with the company’s employment equity plan and targets.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

