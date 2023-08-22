IT Technician at Frey’s Food Brands

As the primary point of contact for IT support to ensure the smooth running of computer systems through the diagnosis, repair, and maintenance of hardware and software components.
Primary Responsibilities
Allow user to work efficiently and effectively.
- Ensure user tickets are resolved timeously and correctly.
- Tickets are updated and closed with the relevant detail added.
- Provide supportive and instructive support.
- Installing, and then performing tests on, new hardware and software.
- Report to management any issues that arise that are either beyond the scope of the individual or that have not yet been made known to management.
- Run with any projects that are assigned to the individual or to the team.
Desired Skills:
- Senior certificate at NQF level 4
- A+ and N+ essential
- 2 years experience in a similar role
- Basic understanding of concepts like DNS DHCP WDS Wireless
- Knowledge of MS systems
- Windows 10
- Office 2013 and 2016
- Sharepoint
- Teams
- Office 365 suite
- Basic networking skills
- Troubleshooting and making up cables
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Able to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Teamworking skills
- Organised with strong time management skills
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Desire to learn and develop
- Ability to mentor and coach others
- Self starter who is able to self manage
- High integrity
About The Employer:
A leading pork production company. Frey’s Food Brands is committed to providing superior quality meat prepared in a classic German tradition. We are passionate about our business and the team of remarkable people who work here at Frey’s.
Developing creative and innovative teams, achieved through diversity and inclusion, is a top priority for us, preference shall therefore be given to suitably qualified applicants from designated groups in line with the company’s employment equity plan and targets.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund