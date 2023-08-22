Junior Software Developer

Junior React Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind customer service company!

Hybrid working opportunity

Aa Junior Full Stack Developer at Smoke CI, you will be responsible for assisting and managing the architecture, implementation and maintenance of a scalable web application and service.

Guided by senior developers your primary focus will be establishing new technology components and reusable solution patterns that can be leveraged by internal and external stakeholders facing development teams in their day-to-day solutions.

Your code will be written in a timely and scalable way while providing robust optimization. Ultimately, your work will impact the codebase of our product in a meaningful way.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to deliver technology that is essential to any business. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Software Development Degree / Diploma – Experience in the field will be recognised and considered as a substate to a qualification

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role using at least one or more of the following tools or tech – HTML/CSS, C#, Typescript, PHP and/or Go

Experience working with high load and high traffic production systems is a plus

Must be able to provide accurate estimates of technology work and deliver high quality work on schedule

Strong desire to improve upon their skills in software development, frameworks and technologies

Tech Stack:

Typescript

React

Postgres

Running on full micro service architecture in AWS

Go

js

PhP 8

Mongo

Responsibilities:

Write clean, secure, maintainable, testable, and modular codes

Write “clean”, well-designed code

Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system

Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance

Work with our QA team to ensure that a project makes it over the finish line on time

Troubleshooting interface software and debugging application codes

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary

Document code revision changes, work progress, database changes and operational requirements in the source code management system (source control software)

When brainstorming new ideas, you will need to be present & understand the problem at hand and offer solutions that are both innovative & realistic

Work in a team environment using agile methodology, with a focus on predictability for our corporate clients

Responsible to own & drive their own performance targets and doesn’t have to be micromanaged

Be an authentic, empathetic, and enthusiastic member of the team

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate

