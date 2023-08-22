Don’t be a big fish in a small pond!
Our client is a leader in the financial services industry and they have an amazing opportunity for a .Net Developer to join their Cape Town team on a 6-month contract.
As a .Net Developer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining the back-end of their products, whilst working closely with UX designers to build new features that meet their needs.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for creating, developing and maintaining the .Net Framework, C# and ASP.Net web applications.
- Develops and maintains solutions within the .Net Framework for all Microsoft platforms (Windows, iOS, Android).
- Defines applications using HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, and various other scripting languages such as VBScript, Perl, Ruby, and Python.
- Provides direct code development and support as well as quality assurance and testing functions.
- Focuses on technologies such as C# and VB.NET and Web services to include standards, web API or WCF services.
- Implements new functionality and develops extensions.
- Creates and maintains applications that provide a great user experience and solve real business problems for our customers.
- Develops interfaces and components to allow other engineers to build their own parts.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a .Net Developer
Technical Non-Negotiables:
- Experience with web technologies and knowledge of HTML, CSS, Javascript, C# or Java a plus.
- Experience with Entity Framework (preferred)
- Must have a strong understanding of Microsoft technologies
Location & Type:
- Cape Town – Hybrid work model
Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by!
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree