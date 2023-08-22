.Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 22, 2023

Our client is a leader in the financial services industry and they have an amazing opportunity for a .Net Developer to join their Cape Town team on a 6-month contract.

As a .Net Developer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining the back-end of their products, whilst working closely with UX designers to build new features that meet their needs.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for creating, developing and maintaining the .Net Framework, C# and ASP.Net web applications.
  • Develops and maintains solutions within the .Net Framework for all Microsoft platforms (Windows, iOS, Android).
  • Defines applications using HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, and various other scripting languages such as VBScript, Perl, Ruby, and Python.
  • Provides direct code development and support as well as quality assurance and testing functions.
  • Focuses on technologies such as C# and VB.NET and Web services to include standards, web API or WCF services.
  • Implements new functionality and develops extensions.
  • Creates and maintains applications that provide a great user experience and solve real business problems for our customers.
  • Develops interfaces and components to allow other engineers to build their own parts.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a .Net Developer

Technical Non-Negotiables:

  • Experience with web technologies and knowledge of HTML, CSS, Javascript, C# or Java a plus.
  • Experience with Entity Framework (preferred)
  • Must have a strong understanding of Microsoft technologies

Location & Type:

  • Cape Town – Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

