.Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a leader in the financial services industry and they have an amazing opportunity for a .Net Developer to join their Cape Town team on a 6-month contract.

As a .Net Developer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining the back-end of their products, whilst working closely with UX designers to build new features that meet their needs.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for creating, developing and maintaining the .Net Framework, C# and ASP.Net web applications.

Develops and maintains solutions within the .Net Framework for all Microsoft platforms (Windows, iOS, Android).

Defines applications using HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, and various other scripting languages such as VBScript, Perl, Ruby, and Python.

Provides direct code development and support as well as quality assurance and testing functions.

Focuses on technologies such as C# and VB.NET and Web services to include standards, web API or WCF services.

Implements new functionality and develops extensions.

Creates and maintains applications that provide a great user experience and solve real business problems for our customers.

Develops interfaces and components to allow other engineers to build their own parts.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a .Net Developer

Technical Non-Negotiables:

Experience with web technologies and knowledge of HTML, CSS, Javascript, C# or Java a plus.

Experience with Entity Framework (preferred)

Must have a strong understanding of Microsoft technologies

Location & Type:

Cape Town – Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

