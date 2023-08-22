Network Engineer (CCNP / SDWAN) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

URGENT appointment –

The purpose of the position is to deliver senior level technical support, network design and architectural

expertise, network maintenance, incident and problem management for the company and its customers within agreed timelines and SLA. This position will also be responsible for network projects implementation.

Requirements:

Minimum Qualifications:

CCNP (Service Provider and Enterprise Core SP/EN-COR) – Non-negotiable

ITIL Foundation

Minimum Experience – Non-negotiables

3-4 years’ experience in a Cisco environment

2-3 years SDWAN experience

Other Requirements

Willing to work weekend shifts.

Willing to work flexible shifts and overtime.

Competency:

Knowledge

Thorough knowledge of networks and networking standards/governance in the telecommunications industry (Non-negotiable)

Knowledge of Service Management Principles

Skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Practical understanding of network solutions design, implementation and support skills

Coaching and knowledge sharing skills

Behavioral

Customer Responsiveness

Teamwork

Results driven

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail

Stress tolerance

Resilience

Initiative

Responsibilities:

Projects Implementation

Ensure efficient implementation and completion of project work

Minimise cost of FE hours by ensuring proper preparation by the company engineer

Hand over projects for monitoring and post implementation support

Pre-Sales Solutions Architecture

Provide design documents to project manager in agreed format

Operating Environment Maintenance and Support

Track and report on device end of life (EOL)

Monitor and report on device capacity and health

Adhere to administrative policies regarding the company devices

Incident and Problem Management

Diagnose reported and escalated incidents, identify problems and root causes

Timely and accurate escalation acknowledgment, feedback and resolution of issues

Customer Satisfaction

Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient, and prompt manner

All emails to be written in appropriate business language

Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers

Assist with redesign and new SIP and testing

Key Stakeholder Relationships

Internal

All Internal Departments

External

Customers, Service Providers , Vendors, Suppliers

Desired Skills:

Network engineer

Network and systems

CISCO

CCNP

