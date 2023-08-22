Network Engineer (CCNP / SDWAN)

URGENT appointment –

The purpose of the position is to deliver senior level technical support, network design and architectural
expertise, network maintenance, incident and problem management for the company and its customers within agreed timelines and SLA. This position will also be responsible for network projects implementation.
Requirements:
Minimum Qualifications:

  • CCNP (Service Provider and Enterprise Core SP/EN-COR) – Non-negotiable
  • ITIL Foundation

Minimum Experience – Non-negotiables

  • 3-4 years’ experience in a Cisco environment
  • 2-3 years SDWAN experience

Other Requirements

  • Willing to work weekend shifts.
  • Willing to work flexible shifts and overtime.

Competency:
Knowledge

  • Thorough knowledge of networks and networking standards/governance in the telecommunications industry (Non-negotiable)
  • Knowledge of Service Management Principles

Skills

  • Written and verbal communication skills
  • Practical understanding of network solutions design, implementation and support skills
  • Coaching and knowledge sharing skills

Behavioral

  • Customer Responsiveness
  • Teamwork
  • Results driven
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Stress tolerance
  • Resilience
  • Initiative

Responsibilities:
Projects Implementation

  • Ensure efficient implementation and completion of project work
  • Minimise cost of FE hours by ensuring proper preparation by the company engineer
  • Hand over projects for monitoring and post implementation support

Pre-Sales Solutions Architecture

  • Provide design documents to project manager in agreed format

Operating Environment Maintenance and Support

  • Track and report on device end of life (EOL)
  • Monitor and report on device capacity and health
  • Adhere to administrative policies regarding the company devices

Incident and Problem Management

  • Diagnose reported and escalated incidents, identify problems and root causes
  • Timely and accurate escalation acknowledgment, feedback and resolution of issues

Customer Satisfaction

  • Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient, and prompt manner
  • All emails to be written in appropriate business language
  • Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers
  • Assist with redesign and new SIP and testing

Key Stakeholder Relationships
Internal

  • All Internal Departments

External

  • Customers, Service Providers , Vendors, Suppliers

Desired Skills:

  • Network engineer
  • Network and systems
  • CISCO
  • CCNP

