Network Engineer (CCNP / SDWAN)

URGENT appointment –
The purpose of the position is to deliver senior level technical support, network design and architectural
expertise, network maintenance, incident and problem management for the company and its customers within agreed timelines and SLA. This position will also be responsible for network projects implementation.
Requirements:
Minimum Qualifications:
- CCNP (Service Provider and Enterprise Core SP/EN-COR) – Non-negotiable
- ITIL Foundation
Minimum Experience – Non-negotiables
- 3-4 years’ experience in a Cisco environment
- 2-3 years SDWAN experience
Other Requirements
- Willing to work weekend shifts.
- Willing to work flexible shifts and overtime.
Competency:
Knowledge
- Thorough knowledge of networks and networking standards/governance in the telecommunications industry (Non-negotiable)
- Knowledge of Service Management Principles
Skills
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Practical understanding of network solutions design, implementation and support skills
- Coaching and knowledge sharing skills
Behavioral
- Customer Responsiveness
- Teamwork
- Results driven
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Stress tolerance
- Resilience
- Initiative
Responsibilities:
Projects Implementation
- Ensure efficient implementation and completion of project work
- Minimise cost of FE hours by ensuring proper preparation by the company engineer
- Hand over projects for monitoring and post implementation support
Pre-Sales Solutions Architecture
- Provide design documents to project manager in agreed format
Operating Environment Maintenance and Support
- Track and report on device end of life (EOL)
- Monitor and report on device capacity and health
- Adhere to administrative policies regarding the company devices
Incident and Problem Management
- Diagnose reported and escalated incidents, identify problems and root causes
- Timely and accurate escalation acknowledgment, feedback and resolution of issues
Customer Satisfaction
- Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient, and prompt manner
- All emails to be written in appropriate business language
- Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers
- Assist with redesign and new SIP and testing
Key Stakeholder Relationships
Internal
- All Internal Departments
External
- Customers, Service Providers , Vendors, Suppliers
Desired Skills:
- Network engineer
- Network and systems
- CISCO
- CCNP