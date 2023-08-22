Network Engineer (SDWAN+CCNP)

The purpose of the position is to deliver senior level technical support, network design and architectural expertise, network maintenance, incident and problem management for the company and its customers within agreed timelines and SLA. This position will also be responsible for network projects implementation.
The position is intermediate to senior – Tier 3
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- All Internal Departments
External
- Customers, Service Providers, Vendors, Suppliers
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualifications
- CCNP (Service Provider and Enterprise Core SP/EN-COR)
- ITIL Foundation
Minimum Experience
- 3-4 years’ experience in a Cisco environment
- 2-3 years SDWAN experience would be advantageous
Other Requirements
- Willing to work weekend shifts.
- Willing to work flexible shifts and overtime.
Role / Responsibilities:
Projects Implementation
- Ensure efficient implementation and completion of project work
- Minimise cost of FE hours by ensuring proper preparation by the company engineer
- Hand over projects for monitoring and post implementation support
Pre-Sales Solutions Architecture
- Provide design documents to project manager in agreed format
Operating Environment Maintenance and Support
- Track and report on device end of life (EOL)
- Monitor and report on device capacity and health
- Adhere to administrative policies regarding the company devices
Incident and Problem Management
- Diagnose reported and escalated incidents, identify problems and root causes
- Timely and accurate escalation acknowledgment, feedback and resolution of issues
Customer Satisfaction
- Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient, and prompt manner
- All emails to be written in appropriate business language
- Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers
- Assist with redesign and new SIP and testing
Competencies
Knowledge
- Thorough knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry
- Knowledge of customer service principles
Skills
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Practical understanding of network design
- Coaching and knowledge sharing skills
Behavioral
- Customer Responsiveness
- Teamwork
- Results driven
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Stress tolerance
- Resilience
- Iniatitive
Desired Skills:
- SDWAN
- CCNP (SP/EN-CORE)
- CISCO
- Telecommunications
- Network Engineer
- CCNA