Payroll- Senior Enterprise Application Specialist

Aug 22, 2023

A leading workforce solutions company, driven to grow people, businesses and economies through connections that allow them to realize their potential has an exciting opportunity for a Payroll- Senior Enterprise Application Specialist in Woodmead..

The Senior Enterprise Application Specialist will be responsible for the setup, installation, managing and optimising of enterprise-level technology, platforms or applications that support the organisations operations and business processes. This role requires in-depth technical expertise, strategic thinking, and strong communication skills to ensure seamless application functionality, integration, and performance.

  • Bachelor’s degree in business science, business administration, project management, or operations

  • Enterprise application-specific certifications preferred

  • Certification in one or more functional areas of application

  • At least 5 years of working experience in Project Management and in the following areas;

    • Extensive experience working Enterprise Applications Consultant in one or more applications (Match, Microsoft, and WorkDay).

    • Experience working with DBit and Payspace payrolls

    • Experience in working across project lifecycles from scoping to post-go-live.

    • Demonstrate knowledge of the functional aspects of the application or system.

    • Knowledge of business processes and associated technology.

    • Experience in providing technical guidance for the planning, and design implementation of enterprise applications.

    • Client engagement experience.

  • Maintains, improves, and shares knowledge gained on technical or functional skills, consulting skills, and business experience with the team on projects and internally.

  • Perform project-defined tasks and drives issues to closure.

  • Manage the end-to-end administration of payroll software, ensuring accurate calculations, deductions, and compliance with local regulations.

  • Configure and maintain payroll parameters, tax codes, and employee data within the application.

  • Collaborate with HR, Finance, and IT teams to integrate payroll data with other systems and maintain data accuracy.

  • Reviews facts and analyses client business requirements, including process.

  • Design the solution and demonstrate functional evidence to support the findings.

  • Deliver timely and quality consulting to the client.

  • Performs all documentation and administrative tasks in line with the PMO templates and standards.

  • Prepare business process procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation, and user manuals.

  • Highlight potential project or solution risks and issues to team leads/project management.

  • Proactively supports clients with audit requirements and facilitates testing and sign-off workshops.

  • Facilitates meetings/ task groups, tracking and influencing task group progress and project delivery as well as delivering progress reports.

  • Provides coaching and training to junior team members internally and in a project environment.

  • Undertakes regular reviews of project activities for the assigned areas.

  • Reviews process design and facilitates configuration workshops with the client.

  • Prepare test scenarios related to the business processes and complete functional testing, application configuration, and data migration duties.

  • Test and troubleshoot the functionality of installed systems.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

