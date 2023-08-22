Payroll- Senior Enterprise Application Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 22, 2023

Are you a seasoned problem solver with a keen interest in streamlining business operations? An exceptional opportunity awaits you as a Senior Enterprise Application Specialist, where your D-Bit proficiency will be a game-changer. Join us and contribute to the optimization of our enterprise technology ecosystem.

Our esteemed client boasts a legacy spanning more than four decades and stands as a trailblazer in innovation and efficiency, particularly in D-Bit applications.

As the Senior Enterprise Application Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in enhancing our technology infrastructure, focusing specifically on D-Bit applications. Your mission entails setting up, managing, and optimizing D-Bit and other enterprise-level applications critical to our business operations. From ensuring seamless integration to maximizing performance, your D-Bit expertise will drive success.

  • Bachelor’s degree in business science, business administration, project management, or operations.

  • Enterprise application-specific certifications.

  • Certification in one or more functional areas of application.

At least 5 years of working experience in Project Management and in the following areas:

  • Extensive experience working Enterprise Applications Consultant in one or more applications (Match, Microsoft and WorkDay).

  • Experience working with DBit and Payspace payrolls.

  • Experience in working across project lifecycles from scoping to post go-live.

  • Demonstrate knowledge of the functional aspects of the application or system.

  • Knowledge of business processes and associated technology.

  • Experience in providing technical guidance for the planning, design implementation of enterprise applications.

  • Client engagement experience.

  • Maintains, improves and shares knowledge gained on technical or functional skills, consulting skills and business experience with team on projects and internally.

  • Perform project-defined tasks and drives issues to closure.

  • Manage the end-to-end administration of payroll software, ensuring accurate calculations, deductions, and compliance with local regulations.

  • Configure and maintain payroll parameters, tax codes, and employee data within the application.

  • Collaborate with HR, Finance, and IT teams to integrate payroll data with other systems and maintain data accuracy.

  • Reviews facts and analyses client business requirements, including process.

  • Design the solution and demonstrate functional evidence to support the findings.

  • Deliver timely and quality consulting to the client.

  • Performs all documentation and administrative tasks in line with the PMO templates and standards.

  • Prepare business process procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation and user manuals.

  • Highlight potential project or solution risks and issues to team leads/project management.

  • Proactively supports clients with audit requirements and facilitates testing and sign-off workshops

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

