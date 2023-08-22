Payroll- Senior Enterprise Application Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg
Aug 22, 2023
|
|Are you a seasoned problem solver with a keen interest in streamlining business operations? An exceptional opportunity awaits you as a Senior Enterprise Application Specialist, where your D-Bit proficiency will be a game-changer. Join us and contribute to the optimization of our enterprise technology ecosystem.
Our esteemed client boasts a legacy spanning more than four decades and stands as a trailblazer in innovation and efficiency, particularly in D-Bit applications.
As the Senior Enterprise Application Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in enhancing our technology infrastructure, focusing specifically on D-Bit applications. Your mission entails setting up, managing, and optimizing D-Bit and other enterprise-level applications critical to our business operations. From ensuring seamless integration to maximizing performance, your D-Bit expertise will drive success.
|
|
- Bachelor’s degree in business science, business administration, project management, or operations.
- Enterprise application-specific certifications.
- Certification in one or more functional areas of application.
At least 5 years of working experience in Project Management and in the following areas:
- Extensive experience working Enterprise Applications Consultant in one or more applications (Match, Microsoft and WorkDay).
- Experience working with DBit and Payspace payrolls.
- Experience in working across project lifecycles from scoping to post go-live.
- Demonstrate knowledge of the functional aspects of the application or system.
- Knowledge of business processes and associated technology.
- Experience in providing technical guidance for the planning, design implementation of enterprise applications.
- Client engagement experience.
|
|
- Maintains, improves and shares knowledge gained on technical or functional skills, consulting skills and business experience with team on projects and internally.
- Perform project-defined tasks and drives issues to closure.
- Manage the end-to-end administration of payroll software, ensuring accurate calculations, deductions, and compliance with local regulations.
- Configure and maintain payroll parameters, tax codes, and employee data within the application.
- Collaborate with HR, Finance, and IT teams to integrate payroll data with other systems and maintain data accuracy.
- Reviews facts and analyses client business requirements, including process.
- Design the solution and demonstrate functional evidence to support the findings.
- Deliver timely and quality consulting to the client.
- Performs all documentation and administrative tasks in line with the PMO templates and standards.
- Prepare business process procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation and user manuals.
- Highlight potential project or solution risks and issues to team leads/project management.
- Proactively supports clients with audit requirements and facilitates testing and sign-off workshops
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related