Payroll- Senior Enterprise Application Specialist – Gauteng

A leading workforce solutions company, driven to grow people, businesses and economies through connections that allow them to realize their potential has an exciting opportunity for a Payroll- Senior Enterprise Application Specialist in Woodmead..
The Senior Enterprise Application Specialist will be responsible for the setup, installation, managing and optimising of enterprise-level technology, platforms or applications that support the organisations operations and business processes. This role requires in-depth technical expertise, strategic thinking, and strong communication skills to ensure seamless application functionality, integration, and performance.
- Bachelor’s degree in business science, business administration, project management, or operations
- Enterprise application-specific certifications preferred
- Certification in one or more functional areas of application
- At least 5 years of working experience in Project Management and in the following areas;
- Extensive experience working Enterprise Applications Consultant in one or more applications (Match, Microsoft, and WorkDay).
- Experience working with DBit and Payspace payrolls
- Experience in working across project lifecycles from scoping to post-go-live.
- Demonstrate knowledge of the functional aspects of the application or system.
- Knowledge of business processes and associated technology.
- Experience in providing technical guidance for the planning, and design implementation of enterprise applications.
- Client engagement experience.
- Maintains, improves, and shares knowledge gained on technical or functional skills, consulting skills, and business experience with the team on projects and internally.
- Perform project-defined tasks and drives issues to closure.
- Manage the end-to-end administration of payroll software, ensuring accurate calculations, deductions, and compliance with local regulations.
- Configure and maintain payroll parameters, tax codes, and employee data within the application.
- Collaborate with HR, Finance, and IT teams to integrate payroll data with other systems and maintain data accuracy.
- Reviews facts and analyses client business requirements, including process.
- Design the solution and demonstrate functional evidence to support the findings.
- Deliver timely and quality consulting to the client.
- Performs all documentation and administrative tasks in line with the PMO templates and standards.
- Prepare business process procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation, and user manuals.
- Highlight potential project or solution risks and issues to team leads/project management.
- Proactively supports clients with audit requirements and facilitates testing and sign-off workshops.
- Facilitates meetings/ task groups, tracking and influencing task group progress and project delivery as well as delivering progress reports.
- Provides coaching and training to junior team members internally and in a project environment.
- Undertakes regular reviews of project activities for the assigned areas.
- Reviews process design and facilitates configuration workshops with the client.
- Prepare test scenarios related to the business processes and complete functional testing, application configuration, and data migration duties.
- Test and troubleshoot the functionality of installed systems.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management