Payroll- Senior Enterprise Application Specialist – Gauteng

A leading workforce solutions company, driven to grow people, businesses and economies through connections that allow them to realize their potential has an exciting opportunity for a Payroll- Senior Enterprise Application Specialist in Woodmead..

The Senior Enterprise Application Specialist will be responsible for the setup, installation, managing and optimising of enterprise-level technology, platforms or applications that support the organisations operations and business processes. This role requires in-depth technical expertise, strategic thinking, and strong communication skills to ensure seamless application functionality, integration, and performance.

Bachelor’s degree in business science, business administration, project management, or operations

Enterprise application-specific certifications preferred

Certification in one or more functional areas of application

At least 5 years of working experience in Project Management and in the following areas; Extensive experience working Enterprise Applications Consultant in one or more applications (Match, Microsoft, and WorkDay). Experience working with DBit and Payspace payrolls Experience in working across project lifecycles from scoping to post-go-live. Demonstrate knowledge of the functional aspects of the application or system. Knowledge of business processes and associated technology. Experience in providing technical guidance for the planning, and design implementation of enterprise applications. Client engagement experience.



Maintains, improves, and shares knowledge gained on technical or functional skills, consulting skills, and business experience with the team on projects and internally.

Perform project-defined tasks and drives issues to closure.

Manage the end-to-end administration of payroll software, ensuring accurate calculations, deductions, and compliance with local regulations.

Configure and maintain payroll parameters, tax codes, and employee data within the application.

Collaborate with HR, Finance, and IT teams to integrate payroll data with other systems and maintain data accuracy.

Reviews facts and analyses client business requirements, including process.

Design the solution and demonstrate functional evidence to support the findings.

Deliver timely and quality consulting to the client.

Performs all documentation and administrative tasks in line with the PMO templates and standards.

Prepare business process procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation, and user manuals.

Highlight potential project or solution risks and issues to team leads/project management.

Proactively supports clients with audit requirements and facilitates testing and sign-off workshops.

Facilitates meetings/ task groups, tracking and influencing task group progress and project delivery as well as delivering progress reports.

Provides coaching and training to junior team members internally and in a project environment.

Undertakes regular reviews of project activities for the assigned areas.

Reviews process design and facilitates configuration workshops with the client.

Prepare test scenarios related to the business processes and complete functional testing, application configuration, and data migration duties.

Test and troubleshoot the functionality of installed systems.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position