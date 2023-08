Planned Maintenance Reporting Analyst at South Deep Gold Mine

Company description:

South Deep Gold Mine

Job description: South Deep is recruiting!

This is an opportunity to bring your expertise to a dynamic and engaged team of professionals, working together to become the beacon of pride for our people, our communities, our stakeholders, and our shareholders.

At South Deep, we value each person’s individual and collective contribution and support your ongoing development, helping you to achieve your career and our business aspirations.

POSITION: Planned Maintenance Reporting Analyst

JOB GRADING: C-Upper

DEPARTMENT: Engineering – Asset Management

SITE: South Deep Gold Mine

The Planned Maintenance Reporting Analyst is accountable for ensuring data integrity and, developing and generating planning, control systems and maintenance information and reports to enable Engineering Asset Management trend analysis and decision support.

Minimum Requirements:

* Electrical or Mechanical Engineering Degree or equivalent and/or Accredited Qualification in Asset Management : Maintenance Planning

* At least 3 years as a Planner or Asset Management Practitioner with SAP-PM and EAM systems experience within a trackless mining environment

* Advanced SAP Planned Maintenance or related Maintenance Management Systems experience

* Data Analytics Courses and Tools i.e. Power BI /Tableau

* Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the Gold Fields Occupational Health Centre and pass a Heat Tolerance Screening test, and such other tests as may be required to assess the applicant’s suitability for employment

Key Competencies:

* Advanced safety leadership capability and campaign delivery

* Proven leadership skills to mobilise teams of people

* Sound interpersonal relations, collaboration, decision making and communication skills

* Display strong analytical, problem solving and presentation abilities

* Ability to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

* Demonstrate a professional level of English as the verbal and written communication language

* Natural collaborator and ability to work autonomously, use initiative and independent problem-solving skills

* Demonstrated track record of continuous improvement

* Advanced proficiency in planned maintenance, associated data analytics, reporting and presenting information

* Advanced understanding of planned maintenance interfaces with procurement, logistics and financial systems

* Advance level competence in the Microsoft Office Suite, emphasis on Excel

* Sound operational risk, budgeting, financial and cost management skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Demonstrate an overriding commitment to health, safety, and environmental responsibility

* Develop, refine, and maintain overall Asset Management system reporting an analytics schedule upon which to define and deliver regular reporting requirements

* Conduct and maintain Asset Management master data assurance schedule to ensure data accuracy and integrity and implement required remedial actions

* Develop, recommend and maintain processes and procedures relating to planned maintenance and data management including alignment thereof to ISO 55000 certification processes

* Develop and maintain the creation of standard reports to improve maintenance quality, machine availability and reliability.

* Perform data analysis on the different fleets and sections and any ad hoc investigations that may aide the function

* Stemming from the analysis to inform planners of possible improvements and enhancements to the data integrity and the overall planned maintenance/asset management systems and processes

* Engage and collaborate with Engineering, operational and support teams to map out Asset Management System Architecture to enable accurate data sourcing, interfaces, and interdependencies

* Provide support information to any improvement projects initiated by Asset Management/Planned Maintenance

Closing Date: 02September 2023

Please note that the Gold Fields code of conduct strictly prohibits the exchange of any payment as part of its recruitment process.

Should you require any assistance or have any challenges in applying for a position, please contact the Recruitment Hub on [Phone Number Removed];

Gold Fields is committed to the achievement and maintenance of diversity and equity in employment

NOTE: all relevant certificates must be attached to your CV in order to be considered for shortlisting

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Planned Maintenance

SAP

Advanced Microsoft Office Suite

Learn more/Apply for this position