PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join a small, boutique short term insurance entity that has experienced exponential growth over the last 5 years and is projected to grow year on year in the foreseeable future. Each of their employees are specialists in their particular area of responsibility and all dovetail with each other which has significantly contributed to the expansion of the business. In view of this, a newly created position has arisen in the management team which will significantly impact the success of this entity and relieve the Chief Operating Officer of doing these projects in addition to his other responsibilities. The Project Manager will be reporting to the COO who reports to the Directors.

Key performance areas, inter alia, include:

Prioritise, track, drive and manage multiple projects from initial conceptualisation through to completion. Projects may vary from new insurance products and roll out, to IT development in both hardware and software (as the business is highly IT driven and uses sophisticated software).

Ensure resources are available and that the knowledge & information is obtained to complete projects in accordance within strict timelines.

Follow best practice project management methodologies and define, draft project scope, objectives, milestones and timelines.

As and when necessary, be proactive in course direction of the project and communicate to stakeholders.

Ensure quality of projects are produced and contribute to team development.

Requirements:

Relevant Project Management Certification and/or qualification plus Project Management experience including Internal & External Stakeholder interaction and communication.

Able to prioritise projects in terms of urgency, ability to work in and as part of a Team and being technologically savvy in a very sophisticated IT business.

Skills required to be successful in this position will include process management, project initiation & planning, project control, research & presentation skills, risk management.

Advanced Excel & PowerPoint, well developed interpersonal skills and communication skills, able to work independently and be proactive.

