Senior Clinical Data Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior Clinical Data Specialist

Level: Senior Management

Industry: Managed Care (Medical Schemes)

Location: Gauteng

Type: Hybrid

REF: MVG/CD

Large Managed Care organisation seeks to employ a suitably qualified Medical Professional to lead the clinical risk management support structure by developing and producing client reports, perform clinical data analyses and manage data requests.

Key Requirements:

At least 5 years Managed Healthcare experience with high level analytical and problem solving skills

Working experience in Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence and Data Analysis in an operations environment

Clinical qualification, coupled with extensive Data Science experience or Data Science qualification, coupled with extensive Clinical Data Science experience

Experience in the mining and interpretation of Clinical Data in a Managed Care environment

Collation and writing of executive summaries of said mined data

Respond to all Medical Scheme data requests – i.e. Collate and submit all scheme reports and analysis of all clinical risk

Data Quality Management

Sound scheme regulation/ legislation knowledge

To apply, please email response “at” [URL Removed] with the following supporting information:

Comprehensive CV

Copy of Medical Qualification

Copy of current Statutory Body Registration (i.e. HPCSA)

A full role profile will be provided with shortlisted candidates

Desired Skills:

