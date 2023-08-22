Senior Clinical Data Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior Clinical Data Specialist
Level: Senior Management
Industry: Managed Care (Medical Schemes)
Location: Gauteng
Type: Hybrid
REF: MVG/CD
Large Managed Care organisation seeks to employ a suitably qualified Medical Professional to lead the clinical risk management support structure by developing and producing client reports, perform clinical data analyses and manage data requests.
Key Requirements:
- At least 5 years Managed Healthcare experience with high level analytical and problem solving skills
- Working experience in Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence and Data Analysis in an operations environment
- Clinical qualification, coupled with extensive Data Science experience or Data Science qualification, coupled with extensive Clinical Data Science experience
- Experience in the mining and interpretation of Clinical Data in a Managed Care environment
- Collation and writing of executive summaries of said mined data
- Respond to all Medical Scheme data requests – i.e. Collate and submit all scheme reports and analysis of all clinical risk
- Data Quality Management
- Sound scheme regulation/ legislation knowledge
To apply, please email response “at” [URL Removed] with the following supporting information:
- Comprehensive CV
- Copy of Medical Qualification
- Copy of current Statutory Body Registration (i.e. HPCSA)
A full role profile will be provided with shortlisted candidates
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree