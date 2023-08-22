Senior Clinical Data Specialist

Aug 22, 2023

Senior Clinical Data Specialist
Level: Senior Management
Industry: Managed Care (Medical Schemes)
Location: Gauteng
Type: Hybrid
REF: MVG/CD

Large Managed Care organisation seeks to employ a suitably qualified Medical Professional to lead the clinical risk management support structure by developing and producing client reports, perform clinical data analyses and manage data requests.

Key Requirements:

  • At least 5 years Managed Healthcare experience with high level analytical and problem solving skills
  • Working experience in Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence and Data Analysis in an operations environment
  • Clinical qualification, coupled with extensive Data Science experience or Data Science qualification, coupled with extensive Clinical Data Science experience
  • Experience in the mining and interpretation of Clinical Data in a Managed Care environment
  • Collation and writing of executive summaries of said mined data
  • Respond to all Medical Scheme data requests – i.e. Collate and submit all scheme reports and analysis of all clinical risk
  • Data Quality Management
  • Sound scheme regulation/ legislation knowledge

To apply, please email response “at” [URL Removed] with the following supporting information:

  • Comprehensive CV
  • Copy of Medical Qualification
  • Copy of current Statutory Body Registration (i.e. HPCSA)

A full role profile will be provided with shortlisted candidates

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

