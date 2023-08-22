Senior Developer

Senior Full Stack Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind customer service company!
Hybrid working opportunity
As a Senior Sull Stack Developer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing user interface components using [URL Removed] concepts and workflows such Redux, Flux and Webpack. Primary focus will be profiling and improving frontend performance and documenting frontend codebase. Producing detailed specifications. Your code will be written in a timely and scalable way while providing robust optimization. Ultimately your work will impact the codebase of a product in a meaningful way.
The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to deliver technology that is essential to any business. The pay range on offer is R40 000.00 to R45 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed Software Development Degree / Diploma – essential
- Minimum 4 years job related experience
- Developing and implementing highly responsive user interface components using React concepts
- Must have full stack experience in developing web applications using Typescript, JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- Knowledgeable in writing application interface codes using JavaScript following [URL Removed] workflows
- Experience in [URL Removed] Amazon AWS, Docker and microservices is a plus
- Experience working with high load and high traffic production systems is a plus
- Fluent English language communication skills
- Must be able to provide accurate estimates of technology work and deliver high quality work on schedule
- Strong desire to improve upon their skills in software development, frameworks and technologies
- Web UI knowledge and best practice skills, with experience in React, possibly other frontend frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap/jQuery) a plus
Tech Stack:
- Typescript
- React
- Postres
- Running on full micro service architecture in AWS
- Go
- js
- PhP 8
- Mongo
Responsibilities:
- Writing clean, secure, maintainable, testable, and modular codes
- Solving complex performance problems and architectural challenges
- Writing “clean” well-designed code
- Developing and implementing frontend architecture to support user interface concepts
- Working with senior developer on the entire web application development life cycle
- Working with our QA team to ensure that a project makes it over the finish line on time
- Troubleshooting interface software and debugging application codes
- Developing and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary
- Documenting code revision changes, work progress, database changes and operational requirements in the source code management system (source control software)
- When brainstorming new ideas, you will need to be present & understand the problem at hand and offer solutions that are both innovative and realistic
- Working in a team environment using agile methodology, with a focus on predictability for our corporate clients
- Working closely with the platform team to identify and solve issues where needed
- Responsible to own and drive own performance targets and doesn’t have to be micromanaged
- Be an authentic, empathetic, and enthusiastic member of the team
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
- We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
- Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate
