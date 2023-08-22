Senior Full Stack Developer

Aug 22, 2023

I am presently in search of a seasoned senior full-stack software developer. The optimal candidate will play an active role in designing, developing, and consistently maintaining cutting-edge solutions for one of the foremost companies within their industry.
Minimum requirement

  • A Bachelor’s degree.
  • Min of 6 years’ experience working in C# and .NET.
  • Full proficiency in both front-end and back-end development. (Blazer and DevExpress)
  • Web API’s, Queues, and File Processing.
  • Microsoft SQL.
  • Java Script.
  • Bootstrap.

Responsibilities

  • Research, design, implement and maintain software.
  • Create and maintain SQL server database tables.
  • Unit testing for new software.
  • Develop modifications.

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • .NET
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • Bootstrap

