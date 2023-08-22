Senior Full Stack Developer

I am presently in search of a seasoned senior full-stack software developer. The optimal candidate will play an active role in designing, developing, and consistently maintaining cutting-edge solutions for one of the foremost companies within their industry.

Minimum requirement

A Bachelor’s degree.

Min of 6 years’ experience working in C# and .NET.

Full proficiency in both front-end and back-end development. (Blazer and DevExpress)

Web API’s, Queues, and File Processing.

Microsoft SQL.

Java Script.

Bootstrap.

Responsibilities

Research, design, implement and maintain software.

Create and maintain SQL server database tables.

Unit testing for new software.

Develop modifications.

Desired Skills:

c#

.NET

SQL

Javascript

Bootstrap

