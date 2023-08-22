Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Alberton

I am presently in search of a seasoned senior full-stack software developer. The optimal candidate will play an active role in designing, developing, and consistently maintaining cutting-edge solutions for one of the foremost companies within their industry.
Minimum requirement
- A Bachelor’s degree.
- Min of 6 years’ experience working in C# and .NET.
- Full proficiency in both front-end and back-end development. (Blazer and DevExpress)
- Web API’s, Queues, and File Processing.
- Microsoft SQL.
- Java Script.
- Bootstrap.
Responsibilities
- Research, design, implement and maintain software.
- Create and maintain SQL server database tables.
- Unit testing for new software.
- Develop modifications.
Desired Skills:
- c#
- .NET
- SQL
- Javascript
- Bootstrap