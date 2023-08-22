Senior TypeScript Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of experienced Senior TypeScript Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- Plan, develop and implement user interface strategy
- Work with designers and developers to develop modern, intuitive user interfaces
- Work on design, look, and feel of web properties
- Continuously improve the user experience
- Research user preferences
- Research new technologies and best practices
Requirements
- Node.JS
- Nest.JS
- MySQL
- AWS Elastic Beanstalk
- AWS Lambda
- AWS Neptune
- Python would be advantageous
Benefits
- Salary: [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] negotiable
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
- Paid Time Off
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
