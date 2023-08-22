Senior TypeScript Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of experienced Senior TypeScript Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Plan, develop and implement user interface strategy

Work with designers and developers to develop modern, intuitive user interfaces

Work on design, look, and feel of web properties

Continuously improve the user experience

Research user preferences

Research new technologies and best practices

Requirements

Node.JS

Nest.JS

MySQL

AWS Elastic Beanstalk

AWS Lambda

AWS Neptune

Python would be advantageous

Benefits



Salary: [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience

Paid Time Off

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior TypeScript Developer

Senior TypeScript Developer

Senior TypeScript Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position