Senior TypeScript Developer

Aug 22, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of experienced Senior TypeScript Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

  • Plan, develop and implement user interface strategy
  • Work with designers and developers to develop modern, intuitive user interfaces
  • Work on design, look, and feel of web properties
  • Continuously improve the user experience
  • Research user preferences
  • Research new technologies and best practices

Requirements

  • Node.JS
  • Nest.JS
  • MySQL
  • AWS Elastic Beanstalk
  • AWS Lambda
  • AWS Neptune
  • Python would be advantageous

Benefits

  • Salary: [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] negotiable
  • Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
  • Paid Time Off

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Senior TypeScript Developer
