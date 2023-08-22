Software Developer C#.NET

Our client is based in Rosebank in the Finance Sector.

This is a 12 month contracting role based in Rosebank (work from offfice) on Gautrain route 5 minute walk from Gautrain station.

Minimum requirements for this role.

5 years experience in Software Developer (C#.Net) role

Must have experience working in financial sector banking, insurance, etc

Responsibilities:

Apply hands-on technology expertise in designing and developing software applications utilizing Microsoft .NET Framework, particularly versions 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5, with proficiency in C#, ASP.NET, and [URL Removed]

Possess sound knowledge of DESIGN PATTERNS including MVC 2.0/3.0/4.0/5.0 and Kendo UI Asp.Net MVC.

Proficiently create Indexes, Views, Complex Stored Procedures, and relevant User-defined functions.

Employ Data Adapter, Data Reader, and Dataset in [URL Removed] for data manipulation.

Engage in project requirement gathering, low-level design, configuration file creation, unit testing, documentation, and deployment.

Develop web applications using [URL Removed] ASP.NET, and C#.NET, validating them with JavaScript under the Visual Studio .NET environment.

Create complex MVC Controllers, Views, and Helper methods tied to Web Services.

Investigate, debug, and resolve application issues reported via Tortoise SVN.

Utilize Data Transformation Services (DTS) and ETL techniques for SQL Server data population from diverse sources.

Technologies:

C, C++, [URL Removed] VB.NET, C#.NET, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] HTML5, XML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, React, Visual Studio 2012, SQL Server Data Tools, MS SQL

Desired Skills:

ASP.NET

C#

MVC

Vb.Net

MS SQL Server

React

Visual Studio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

