Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Rosebank

Aug 22, 2023

Our client is based in Rosebank in the Finance Sector.

This is a 12 month contracting role based in Rosebank (work from offfice) on Gautrain route 5 minute walk from Gautrain station.

Minimum requirements for this role.

  • 5 years experience in Software Developer (C#.Net) role
  • Must have experience working in financial sector banking, insurance, etc

Responsibilities:

  • Apply hands-on technology expertise in designing and developing software applications utilizing Microsoft .NET Framework, particularly versions 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5, with proficiency in C#, ASP.NET, and [URL Removed]
  • Possess sound knowledge of DESIGN PATTERNS including MVC 2.0/3.0/4.0/5.0 and Kendo UI Asp.Net MVC.
  • Proficiently create Indexes, Views, Complex Stored Procedures, and relevant User-defined functions.
  • Employ Data Adapter, Data Reader, and Dataset in [URL Removed] for data manipulation.
  • Engage in project requirement gathering, low-level design, configuration file creation, unit testing, documentation, and deployment.
  • Develop web applications using [URL Removed] ASP.NET, and C#.NET, validating them with JavaScript under the Visual Studio .NET environment.
  • Create complex MVC Controllers, Views, and Helper methods tied to Web Services.
  • Investigate, debug, and resolve application issues reported via Tortoise SVN.
  • Utilize Data Transformation Services (DTS) and ETL techniques for SQL Server data population from diverse sources.

Technologies:

C, C++, [URL Removed] VB.NET, C#.NET, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] HTML5, XML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, React, Visual Studio 2012, SQL Server Data Tools, MS SQL

Desired Skills:

  • ASP.NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • Vb.Net
  • MS SQL Server
  • React
  • Visual Studio

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

