Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Rosebank

Our client is based in Rosebank in the Finance Sector.
This is a 12 month contracting role based in Rosebank (work from offfice) on Gautrain route 5 minute walk from Gautrain station.
Minimum requirements for this role.
- 5 years experience in Software Developer (C#.Net) role
- Must have experience working in financial sector banking, insurance, etc
Responsibilities:
- Apply hands-on technology expertise in designing and developing software applications utilizing Microsoft .NET Framework, particularly versions 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5, with proficiency in C#, ASP.NET, and [URL Removed]
- Possess sound knowledge of DESIGN PATTERNS including MVC 2.0/3.0/4.0/5.0 and Kendo UI Asp.Net MVC.
- Proficiently create Indexes, Views, Complex Stored Procedures, and relevant User-defined functions.
- Employ Data Adapter, Data Reader, and Dataset in [URL Removed] for data manipulation.
- Engage in project requirement gathering, low-level design, configuration file creation, unit testing, documentation, and deployment.
- Develop web applications using [URL Removed] ASP.NET, and C#.NET, validating them with JavaScript under the Visual Studio .NET environment.
- Create complex MVC Controllers, Views, and Helper methods tied to Web Services.
- Investigate, debug, and resolve application issues reported via Tortoise SVN.
- Utilize Data Transformation Services (DTS) and ETL techniques for SQL Server data population from diverse sources.
Technologies:
C, C++, [URL Removed] VB.NET, C#.NET, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] HTML5, XML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, React, Visual Studio 2012, SQL Server Data Tools, MS SQL
Desired Skills:
- ASP.NET
- C#
- MVC
- Vb.Net
- MS SQL Server
- React
- Visual Studio
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric