Software Test Analyst

As a Software Test Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability and performance of our clients software applications.

Key Responsibilities:

Writing SQL scripts, procedures, views, and functions for data validation and testing.

Testing data integration pipelines to ensure smooth data flow and accuracy.

Utilizing Azure DevOps for efficient test management and collaboration.

Working with reporting and visualization tools, such as Tableau or Pyramid Analytics, to validate data visualizations.

Designing, developing, and documenting comprehensive testing plans.

Implementing Test estimation, Test coverage, Regression testing, and risk-based testing strategies.

Administering tests on existing software to identify defects and performance issues.

Conducting detailed and comprehensive Test Execution.

Identifying, logging, and capturing defects with accurate and detailed information, while managing the defect lifecycle.

Writing and updating user documentation to maintain clear test processes.

Ensuring the integrity of new products in a networked environment.

Identifying potential opportunities for test automation and feasibility.

Participating in test case peer reviews and resolving action items for acceptance.

Estimating testing effort and producing comprehensive test reporting.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Must);

IT Tertiary Degree

ISTQB Foundation Certificate

Proficiency in API tools such as SoapUI or PostMan, with experience in Rest Assured being a bonus.

Strong SQL skills for data validation and manipulation.

Familiarity with Jira and Confluence for streamlined project collaboration.

Experience in functional testing of websites and mobile applications, including iOS and Android devices.

Desired Skills:

Functional Testing

API tools

JIRA

