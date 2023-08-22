Software Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 22, 2023

As a Software Test Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability and performance of our clients software applications.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Writing SQL scripts, procedures, views, and functions for data validation and testing.
  • Testing data integration pipelines to ensure smooth data flow and accuracy.
  • Utilizing Azure DevOps for efficient test management and collaboration.
  • Working with reporting and visualization tools, such as Tableau or Pyramid Analytics, to validate data visualizations.
  • Designing, developing, and documenting comprehensive testing plans.
  • Implementing Test estimation, Test coverage, Regression testing, and risk-based testing strategies.
  • Administering tests on existing software to identify defects and performance issues.
  • Conducting detailed and comprehensive Test Execution.
  • Identifying, logging, and capturing defects with accurate and detailed information, while managing the defect lifecycle.
  • Writing and updating user documentation to maintain clear test processes.
  • Ensuring the integrity of new products in a networked environment.
  • Identifying potential opportunities for test automation and feasibility.
  • Participating in test case peer reviews and resolving action items for acceptance.
  • Estimating testing effort and producing comprehensive test reporting.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric (Must);
  • IT Tertiary Degree
  • ISTQB Foundation Certificate
  • Proficiency in API tools such as SoapUI or PostMan, with experience in Rest Assured being a bonus.
  • Strong SQL skills for data validation and manipulation.
  • Familiarity with Jira and Confluence for streamlined project collaboration.
  • Experience in functional testing of websites and mobile applications, including iOS and Android devices.

Desired Skills:

  • Functional Testing
  • API tools
  • JIRA

