Software Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Software Test Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability and performance of our clients software applications.
Key Responsibilities:
- Writing SQL scripts, procedures, views, and functions for data validation and testing.
- Testing data integration pipelines to ensure smooth data flow and accuracy.
- Utilizing Azure DevOps for efficient test management and collaboration.
- Working with reporting and visualization tools, such as Tableau or Pyramid Analytics, to validate data visualizations.
- Designing, developing, and documenting comprehensive testing plans.
- Implementing Test estimation, Test coverage, Regression testing, and risk-based testing strategies.
- Administering tests on existing software to identify defects and performance issues.
- Conducting detailed and comprehensive Test Execution.
- Identifying, logging, and capturing defects with accurate and detailed information, while managing the defect lifecycle.
- Writing and updating user documentation to maintain clear test processes.
- Ensuring the integrity of new products in a networked environment.
- Identifying potential opportunities for test automation and feasibility.
- Participating in test case peer reviews and resolving action items for acceptance.
- Estimating testing effort and producing comprehensive test reporting.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric (Must);
- IT Tertiary Degree
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate
- Proficiency in API tools such as SoapUI or PostMan, with experience in Rest Assured being a bonus.
- Strong SQL skills for data validation and manipulation.
- Familiarity with Jira and Confluence for streamlined project collaboration.
- Experience in functional testing of websites and mobile applications, including iOS and Android devices.
Desired Skills:
- Functional Testing
- API tools
- JIRA