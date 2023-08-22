Software Tester

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Tester to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Responsible for the development and execution of test cases to verify and validate the functionality on the workflow (Dynamics 365) and Robotics (UiPath) platforms

Also responsible for linking test cases to business / systems requirements to ensure traceability

Will also be responsible for executing regression tests, logging of defects, and tracking defects

Analysing user stories and / use cases / requirements for validity and feasibility with the Business Analyst and / or Developer

Collaborates closely with other team members and departments

Responsible for creating and executing test cases

Identify and create necessary test data

Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies with project team

Checking test results and logging test failures

Analyses test failures

Analyses metrics for quality assessment

May work closely with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing

Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team

Responsibilities may require after hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported

Execute all levels of testing (System, Integration, and Regression)

Apply quality engineering principals throughout the Agile product lifecycle

Provide support and documentation

Experience

Minimum of 3 years as a Software Tester

Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate) is a prerequisite

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Previous experience using tools like Jira, Confluence, and Xray Test Repository

Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, and execution of test cases

Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and / or requirements specifications

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail

Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the SDLC and the TDLC

Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support

Has experience with requirements management, test management and defect management tools

Provides input to continuously improve test methodology

Reviews functional requirements

Defines test scenarios

Traces coverage and clearance

Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting

Prioritize defect management with development team

Has good time-management skills

Standard Dynamics365 Application or Robotics knowledge an advantage

System Development Lifecycle and Test Development Lifecycle

Methods, standards, and techniques supporting domain

Best practices in domain

Defect management

Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Jira

Confluence

Xray

SDLC

TDLC

Dynamics 365

D365

Robotics

UiPath

