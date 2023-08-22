Software Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Tester to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Responsible for the development and execution of test cases to verify and validate the functionality on the workflow (Dynamics 365) and Robotics (UiPath) platforms
- Also responsible for linking test cases to business / systems requirements to ensure traceability
- Will also be responsible for executing regression tests, logging of defects, and tracking defects
- Analysing user stories and / use cases / requirements for validity and feasibility with the Business Analyst and / or Developer
- Collaborates closely with other team members and departments
- Responsible for creating and executing test cases
- Identify and create necessary test data
- Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies with project team
- Checking test results and logging test failures
- Analyses test failures
- Analyses metrics for quality assessment
- May work closely with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing
- Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team
- Responsibilities may require after hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported
- Execute all levels of testing (System, Integration, and Regression)
- Apply quality engineering principals throughout the Agile product lifecycle
- Provide support and documentation
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years as a Software Tester
- Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate) is a prerequisite
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Previous experience using tools like Jira, Confluence, and Xray Test Repository
- Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, and execution of test cases
- Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and / or requirements specifications
- Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail
- Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the SDLC and the TDLC
- Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support
- Has experience with requirements management, test management and defect management tools
- Provides input to continuously improve test methodology
- Reviews functional requirements
- Defines test scenarios
- Traces coverage and clearance
- Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting
- Prioritize defect management with development team
- Has good time-management skills
- Standard Dynamics365 Application or Robotics knowledge an advantage
- System Development Lifecycle and Test Development Lifecycle
- Methods, standards, and techniques supporting domain
- Best practices in domain
- Defect management
- Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Jira
- Confluence
- Xray
- SDLC
- TDLC
- Dynamics 365
- D365
- Robotics
- UiPath