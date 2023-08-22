Solutions Architect

Our client is looking for an innovative Solutions/Integration Architect to develop and implement systems architecture that will meet business needs. The Solution Architect’s responsibilities include gathering requirements and functional specifications, assessing the current software systems in place in order to identify areas in need of improvement, and overseeing development teams. You should also be able to regularly update the company on any developments in systems architecture projects. The Architect should be able to integrate any updated specifications and requirements into the systems architecture. An outstanding Solution Architect should be able to explain complex problems to management in layman’s terms.
Solution-Integration Architect Responsibilities:
- Building and integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs.
- Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.
- Resolving technical problems as they arise.
- Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.
- Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.
- Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented.
- Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.
- Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.
- Assists Solution Architects, and Project Managers in matching technology services to specific business service and application development projects to ensure consistent use throughout the enterprise. Identifies and leverages opportunities across IT departments to ensure a consistent and efficient infrastructure framework.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant Tertiary Degree
- Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience.
Experience Required:
- 5 – 8 years relevant experience
- Proven experience in engineering and software architecture design.
- In-depth understanding of coding languages (.Net Core, Java, JavaScript).
- Containerized platforms (OpenShift, Kubernetes)
- Experience in Integration Platforms (RabbitMQ, Kafka)
- DevOps Tooling and Process
- AWS/Azure knowledge advantageous
- Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases (SQL)
- Understanding of Security patterns and network routing
- Strong organizational and leadership skills.
- Self-Starter
Key Responsibilities:
Knowledge and Skills
- Business Requirements
- New Technology Research
- Project Management
- IT Architecture Standards and Procedures
- Profile source data and determine all source data and metadata characteristics
Personal Attributes
- Interpersonal savvy – Contributing through others
- Decision quality – Contributing through others
- Optimises work processes – Contributing through others
- Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
- We’re all about building strong, lasting relationships with our employees. We know that you have hopes for your future – your career, your personal development and of achieving great things. We pride ourselves in helping our employees to realize their worth. Through its business clusters the group provides many opportunities for growth and development.
Core Competencies
- Being resilient – Contributing through others
- Collaborates – Contributing through others
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
- Customer focus – Contributing through others
- Drives results – Contributing through others
Hybrid working model (3 days in office, and 2 days WFH per week)
Location: Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML