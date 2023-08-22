Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to appoint a Solutions Architect to assume that role on a strategic client engagement assisting our client deliver a complete cloud-based Life Insurance solution into one of South Africa’s largest insurers.

The role requires a robust technical experience in the financial services arena across various technology stacks but with a focus on AWS technologies, and with solutioning experience involving large scale integrations, security architecture, and overall solution architecture. The role requires close collaboration with all stakeholders, and the ability to communicate well across all levels. Day to day coding is not a core functional of this role.

Main areas of responsibility include:

Designing technical solutions for large scale highly integrated financial services products.

Assisting with technology decisions

Assisting with integration architecture

Assisting with security architecture

Assisting with cloud (AWS) architecture

Where appropriate, subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces during client engagement processes.

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components, teams and clients.

Carry accountability for the quality of the final product and projects.

Experience and expertise:

At least 5 years’ experience in Software Development with a proven track record in leading engagements in the development of new applications into an AWS Native environment, or, to lead the engagement of re-developing legacy applications into an AWS Native environment.

Preferably AWS Certified but not essential.

Experience with delivering software projects using Agile / Scrum methodologies.

A strong track record of project delivery for large, cross-functional, and co-dependent projects.

Must be able to assist strategically in advising on new technology.

Must be able to communicate effectively with both technical and business executives.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present complex technical information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences.

Strong problem-solving abilities.

Solid experience across architecting, designing and developing technology solutions that include various mixes of the technologies and frameworks based on languages such as:

C#, Java, NodeJS, JavaScript, Golang, Python etc.

Microservice Architectures

AWS related cloud technologies

Understanding and experience expressing software architecture design using industry standard software modelling language (UML).

Knowledge of integration patterns and tools and AWS integration capabilities and best practises

Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control, deployment/automated build, and test case management.

Systems implementation skills: requirements/process analysis, conceptual and detailed design, configuration, testing, training, change management, and support.

Experience leading /mentoring development teams using Agile or iterative development SDLC practices

Financial Services experience

Life Insurance experience

Personality traits

Have necessary hard and soft skills that are required to overcome the traditional barriers between software development, testing, and operations teams.

Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem-solving skills.

Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment.

Self-managing and takes the initiative to resolve issues.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Location – 12 Months Contract

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position