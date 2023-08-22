Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking for an innovative Solutions/Integration Architect to develop and implement systems architecture that will meet business needs. The Solution Architect’s responsibilities include gathering requirements and functional specifications, assessing the current software systems in place in order to identify areas in need of improvement, and overseeing development teams. You should also be able to regularly update the company on any developments in systems architecture projects. The Architect should be able to integrate any updated specifications and requirements into the systems architecture. An outstanding Solution Architect should be able to explain complex problems to management in layman’s terms.

Solution-Integration Architect Responsibilities:

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs.

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems as they arise.

Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.

Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented.

Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Assists Solution Architects, and Project Managers in matching technology services to specific business service and application development projects to ensure consistent use throughout the enterprise. Identifies and leverages opportunities across IT departments to ensure a consistent and efficient infrastructure framework.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant Tertiary Degree

Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience.

Experience Required:

5 – 8 years relevant experience

Proven experience in engineering and software architecture design.

In-depth understanding of coding languages (.Net Core, Java, JavaScript).

Containerized platforms (OpenShift, Kubernetes)

Experience in Integration Platforms (RabbitMQ, Kafka)

DevOps Tooling and Process

AWS/Azure knowledge advantageous

Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases (SQL)

Understanding of Security patterns and network routing

Strong organizational and leadership skills.

Self-Starter

Key Responsibilities:

Knowledge and Skills

Business Requirements

New Technology Research

Project Management

IT Architecture Standards and Procedures

Profile source data and determine all source data and metadata characteristics

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing through others

Decision quality – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Build a successful career with us

We’re all about building strong, lasting relationships with our employees. We know that you have hopes for your future – your career, your personal development and of achieving great things. We pride ourselves in helping our employees to realize their worth. Through its business clusters the group provides many opportunities for growth and development.

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers.

Our commitment to transformation

The Group is committed to achieving transformation and embraces diversity. This commitment is what drives us to achieve a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace as we believe that these are key components to ensure a thriving and sustainable business in South Africa. The Group’s Employment Equity plan and targets will be considered as part of the selection process.

Hybrid working model (3 days in office, and 2 days WFH per week)

Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position