Systems Administrator (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical & ambitious Systems Administrator is sought by a dynamic Technology company in Centurion to join its team. Your core role will be to maintain, upgrade and manage software, hardware, and networks – ensuring its technology infrastructure runs smoothly and efficiently. The ideal candidate will be able to diagnose and resolve problems quickly while also having the patience to communicate with a variety of interdisciplinary teams and users. You will also need to have Matric/Grade 12, proven work experience in a similar role including experience with Linux, databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management, intrusion detection systems and data backup/recovery and be able to create scripts using Python, Perl or other language.

DUTIES:

Install and configure software and hardware.

Manage network servers and technology tools.

Setup MS365 accounts and workstations.

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements.

Troubleshoot issues and outages.

Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls.

Upgrade systems with new releases and models.

Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 or equivalent.

Any further Certification will strengthen you application.

Proven experience as a System Administrator, or similar role.

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management.

Knowledge of system security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery.

Ability to create scripts in Python, Perl or other language.

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms, i.e., Linux.

Driver’s licence.

Must have own car.

Willing to work outside office hours.

ATTRIBUTES:

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

