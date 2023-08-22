Systems Analyst (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Retail Group seeks a Systems Analyst whose core role will be to understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement of its Food Planning Applications. The ideal candidate will require a 3-year IT Diploma or equivalent tertiary qualification with 5 years Oracle programming experience and 3 years’ experience with UNIX, Blue Yonder Applications, especially JDA Fulfilment and Luminate Dynamic Edge (LDE) & Retail. You will also need proficiency with Azure, AWS, and GCP, have exposure to cloud solutions, SDLC and Agile & Project Management methodology and prior experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives.

DUTIES:

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements –

Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs –

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design.

Design system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces with other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Test proposed solutions –

Develop system test plans for System and Integration Testing.

Perform Systems Testing and Integration Testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Ensure SME input during the implementation process.

Support current solutions –

Resolve user queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide input to programming support teams.

Provide functional leadership and guidance.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business –

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Create and maintain documentation –

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3 -Year IT Diploma or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years Oracle programming experience.

3 Years –

UNIX experience.

Retail knowledge.

Experience in Blue Yonder Applications, especially JDA Fulfilment and Luminate Dynamic Edge (LDE). Exposure to cloud solutions. Azure, AWS, and GCP skill/knowledge. SDLC and Agile Methodology experience. Project Management methodology. General understanding of internet technologies. Experience in relational database design. Understanding of database and a database language. Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives.



ATTRIBUTES:

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Analyst

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position