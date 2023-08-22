An exciting opportunity is currently available for a Systems Integrator (Microsoft) in JHB South within the Learning and Development sector. This will be a full-time office-based role. This role will test your thinking abilities and tap into your problem-solving abilities.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Designing, coding, testing and analysing software programs and applications
- Investigating, designing, documenting, and revising software specifications
- Identify, analyse, and fix software issues
- Create and update of user guides and manuals as well as creating programming scripts
- Software upgrades
Qualification
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent (NQF level 7 or higher)
- MCTS or MCPD Certifications (advantageous)
Experience
- 4+ years’ experience in Systems Integration
- Working knowledge of various programming languages such as C#, ASP.NET Core, MVC, CSS, Bootstrap, XML, HTML5, Entity Framework, Link, SSRS, jQuery, JavaScript, MS SQL/Oracle, Web Service/Windows Communication Foundation/API
- Azure DevOps, Git, Agile, AngularJS, Python (advantageous)
- Experienced with enterprise applications and mobile app development
- Experience working integrated development environments
- Extensive experience with Windows Operating Systems and SQL Databases
- Knowledge of data privacy practices and laws
Ready to make your next career move? Please apply directly.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Coding
- Data
- Design
- ERP systems
- Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft SQL