Team Lead – Systems Administrator at Carlysle Human Capital

Purpose of The Job
To provide technical support, maintenance, configuration, and installation of servers, workstations, and related equipment in line with industry best practices while providing tier 3 support to desktop support staff
Minimum Qualifications and Experience
- 6 years experience in Systems Administration (Essential)
- Certificate in MCSA Information Technology (Essential)
- Certificate in MCSE Information Technology (Essential)
- Certificate in CCENT Information Technology (Essential)
Job Responsibilities
Operations and Support:
- Maintain and administer computer systems and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations.
- Analyze system logs and identify potential issues with systems.
- Maintain and update an asset list of servers and workstations and other computing-related devices.
- Planned, coordinate, and implement system security measures to protect data, software, and hardware.
- Monitor the performance of computer systems and perform periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning.
- Perform data backups, testing, and disaster recovery operations.
- Coordinate system access and use.
- Design, configure, and test computer hardware, software, and operating systems.
- Plan and implement configuration management, group policy, and compliance baselines.
- Provide hands-on system administration support, system maintenance, and operations support.
- Maintain systems stability through advanced troubleshooting, timely resolution of problems and incidents, and proactive maintenance.
- Maintain software license inventory and compliance.
- Research and recommend innovative, and where possible automated approaches for system administration tasks.
- Perform performance tuning, hardware upgrades, and resource optimization as required.
Information Security:
- Manage all system-related security.
- Perform regular system security monitoring to identify any possible intrusions.
- Ensure security policies and procedures are adhered to.
- Deploy, manage, monitor, and configure antivirus and endpoint
protection.
- Ensure system update compliance by applying critical or security patches, roll-ups, and upgrades on a regular basis.
IT Standards:
- Maintain operational, configuration, or other procedure standards.
- Execution of IT standards in accordance with various policies and procedures.
IT Projects:
- Install new / rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc. in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements.
- Configure related solutions for various projects and operational needs.
- Develop and maintain installation, configuration procedures and documentation.
People Management:
- Promote teamwork, provide support, manage, and evaluate performance by creating and maintaining individual development plans and performance contracts for subordinates.
- Resolve issues escalated by other IT staff and end users.
- Set goals and objectives for the team.
- Assist with developing and coaching team members.
- Comply with HR and company policies and procedures as well as legislation and current labor agreements.
- Conduct and participate in Performance Reviews for sub-function.
Desired Skills:
- System Support
- System Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medial aid 50% Pension Contribution 12%